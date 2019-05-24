Traffic Switch Scheduled for County Hwy 75

WAITE PARK -- Starting next week, traffic will be switched over to new lanes on Stearns County Highway 75 between Waite Park and St. Joseph.

On Tuesday, eastbound traffic will be moved over to the newly paved eastbound lanes. Westbound traffic will remain in its current location for approximately one day before being moved to the newly paved eastbound lanes. At that time, traffic will again be head-to-head in each direction.

Left turn lanes should only be made where turn lanes are designated and the intersection with 28th Avenue near Mills Fleet Farm is scheduled to reopen Wednesday.