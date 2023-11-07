Name Released In County Road 75 Crash

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Officials have released the name of the woman killed in a car crash last week. The St. Cloud Police Department says 57-year-old Jeanette Sand of Kimball died from injuries she received in the crash. She passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital over the weekend.

Sand was going West on County Road 75 the morning of October 30th, when she tried to turn left onto Glen Carlson Drive.

Her car was hit by a truck going East on County Road 75 driven by 29-year-old Lucas Gant of St. Cloud. The St. Cloud Police say no charges are expected to be filed at this time.

