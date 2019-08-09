33rd Street South to Close Monday at Roosevelt Road

ST. CLOUD -- A detour begins Monday for drivers who use 33rd Street South to access Roosevelt Road in St. Cloud.

Work on the intersection will require both eastbound and westbound lanes of 33rd Street to be closed on the west side of County Road 75.

A detour will be posted, but you're encouraged to find alternate routes while the closure is in place.

The Stearns County Highway Department says 33rd Street should reopen no later than the end of the week.