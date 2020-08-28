33rd Street South Intersection to Close Monday
ST. CLOUD -- A south St. Cloud intersection will be closed next week as part of the 33rd Street South reconstruction project.
The intersection of 33rd Street and County Road 136/Oak Grove Road will close to through traffic Monday. It will remain closed until Friday, September 4th.
The closure is dependent on the weather and detours around the work zone will be posted.
You're advised to find an alternate route.
