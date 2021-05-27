Final Leg of 33rd Street South Road Construction Starts Tuesday

ST. CLOUD -- The fourth and final leg of the 33rd Street South construction project is scheduled to get started next week.

The work will force the closure of 33rd Street between Cooper Avenue South and 26th Avenue South starting Tuesday.

The $4.6-million project will complete the final stretch of that corridor.

Once finished, 33rd Street South will be a four-lane divided roadway with sidewalks from County Road 75 on the eastern end out to County Road 74 near Tech High School on the west end.

The corridor improvements began in 2018 and were done in phases to take advantage of federal funds.

This final section of improvements should be completed in mid-September.