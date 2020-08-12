33rd Street South Intersection Closed for Construction Work

ST. CLOUD -- A south St. Cloud intersection is closed as part of a bigger road construction project.

City officials say starting immediately, the intersection of 33rd Street South and 26th Avenue/Bent Tree Drive is closed. That intersection lies in the larger 33rd Street South reconstruction project which is underway.

Until now, construction crews were able to keep the 26th Avenue South/Bent Tree Drive intersection open.

The closure is now in effect to through traffic until Friday, August 21st.