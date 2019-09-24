Detour Planned at 33rd Street South and County Road 75

ST. CLOUD -- Work on a south St. Cloud intersection will cause some traffic headaches for the next several days while crews complete the next phase of the project.

Starting Wednesday, 33rd Street South will be closed to through traffic at Stearns County Road 75.

Right-in and right-out traffic will be allowed, but drivers who normally would look to turn north onto County Road 75 from eastbound 33rd Street will be detoured via Southway Drive. Southbound traffic on County Road 75 will be allowed to continue through the 33rd Street intersection, but northbound traffic will be detoured onto Clearwater Road.

The closure and detours will be in effect for approximately five days.