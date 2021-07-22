Tractor Pull in Gilman Sunday

The Gilman Tractor Pullers Club LLC Presents the Gilman Days Tractor Pull Sunday at noon with gates opening at 10 a.m. There will payouts for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in each class. Ten weight classes are offered with 3 truck classes. Safety equipment is required, no alcohol in the pit area, bleachers are available for seating but you can bring your own chair, no ATV or side by sides are allowed on the spectator side, and there will be food and beverage available at the food stand.

Get our free mobile app

Pre-registration is $20, register at the gate for $30, pit passes are $10 and spectators get in for $5 with 10 and under getting in free.

If you want any more information call Bruce (320) 980-4731 or Charlie (320) 250-8047.

photo courtesy of Gabbie Mosher