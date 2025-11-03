Pickup Truck Collides With Tractor On Highway 23 Near Paynesville
PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a collision involving a pickup and a tractor. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 9:00 a.m. Monday on Highway 23 near Paynesville.
A John Deere tractor was traveling north on 263rd Avenue, while a pickup was traveling east on Highway 23, when they collided.
The driver of the pickup, 69-year-old Myron Roos of Paynesville, was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor, 73-year-old Richard Lahr of Paynesville, was not hurt.
