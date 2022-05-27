Tractor Day at Foley School

FOLEY -- More than a dozen tractors traded fieldwork for the Foley High School parking lot Friday morning.

The Foley Tractor Day is an annual tradition where students drive their tractors to school for all to see.

Principal Shaye Kusler says the annual events been going on as long as he can remember.

It is absolutely an annual event, and I have no idea when it started; It well predates me and probably the parents that are here right now. It's great celebration of our community.

Foley school students and the public will check out the tractors through the day.

The last day of school for Foley Seniors was Friday, with graduation scheduled for June 4th.