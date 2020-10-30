Track Your Ballot to Make Sure it Counts on Election Day

UNDATED -- A court ruling late Thursday now means any election ballot that comes in after 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday must be set aside and may not count.

So what should you do if you dropped your ballot in the mail in the past few days? Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels says you can track your ballot at mnvotes.org to see if it has arrived at the election office on time and has been accepted.

He says if it gets to be Tuesday and your ballot still hasn't been accepted, you do have the option of going in to vote in person at your regular polling place.

You can always come in on election day and vote in your normal polling place. We do know with the poll pads if it has been accepted or not, those are kept current, so when you come into your polling place on election day and you're not sure if your ballot has come in or not we'll know that and if it shows it hasn't come in yet you can vote and then we'll spoil that other ballot.

If you have an absentee ballot at home right now you are being encouraged to not mail it but instead drop it off at one of the various locations around the county sometime between now and Monday afternoon. The only drop off location on election day will be at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park.

As of today, 30 percent of the registered voters in Stearns County have already cast their ballots. Also, 67 percent of the voters in the Mail Ballot only precincts have already voted.