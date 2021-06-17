Tracey L. Leiner, 57, Big Lake

December 19, 1963 – June 15, 2021

Tracey Lynn Leiner, age 57, Big Lake, MN, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Quiet Oaks Hospice, St. Augusta, MN from cancer and a long battle with Huntington’s Disease.

Funeral services will be Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Jubilee Worship Center, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Tracey was born December 19, 1963 in Lakewood, NJ to Edward S. and Audrey E. (Schmidt) Pawloski. She served in both the United States Marine Corps as a Lance Corporal and the United States Army as a PFC receiving several awards. Tracey received an associate degree in Divinity from Spiritual Life Bible College. On September 8, 2006 Tracy was united in marriage to Keith Leiner in Minneapolis, MN.

Tracey was a member of Jubliee Worship Center of St. Cloud. She was active in her faith and at Jubilee Worship Center. Above all Tracy loved her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband Keith Leiner of Big Lake, MN; children, Amberlyn Hopper of Grand Junction, CO; Ashley (Christopher) Dawes of Grand Junction, CO; Malachi Welter of Clatskanie OR; and Jaell Welter of Clatskanie, OR; four grandchildren; brother, Mike Pawloski of Superior, WI; sister, Cheryl Schoenike of St. Anthony, MN; stepmother, Barb Pawloski of Blue Earth, MN; and stepbrother Marty Loken.

She was preceded in death by her parents.