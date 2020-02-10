Towns, Russell Each Buy 1,000 T-Wolves Tickets for Giveaway

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Timberwolves co-stars Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell have each purchased 1,000 tickets to Minnesota's next home game.

The complimentary seats were available for claiming on the team's website, in advance of the Timberwolves hosting Charlotte on Wednesday night. That's expected to be Russell's first game at Target Center for Minnesota. He was acquired in a trade last week with Golden State.

The fifth-year guard did not play because of an injury Saturday night, when the Timberwolves beat the Clippers 142-115 before a sellout crowd.

Towns and Russell expressed gratitude to fans for their welcome of Russell.