Town Ball Weekly

(August 3rd Thru August 7th

REGION 8C

(Freeport)

AVON LAKERS 3 BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 2

(Saturday August 6th)

The Lakers defeated their region rivals the Billygoats, backed by six hits, including a home run and very good defense. The Lakers starting pitcher was Mitch McIntyre, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Elian Mezquita threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Reese Gregory, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Ryan Janzen went 1-for-4 and Elian Mezquita went 1-for-3. Caleb Curry earned a walk and he scored a run, Joe Dolan earned a walk and Riley Voit was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Billygoats was Matt Tautges, he threw a complete game. He gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Their offense was led by Joe Kahl, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Andrew Rueckert had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Aaron Winscher went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Matt Kummet went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Matt Tautges went 1-for-5. Noah Boser earned two walks and he had a stolen base, Lane Girtz and Travis Kahl both had a sacrifice bunt.

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 6 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 0

(Sunday August 7th)

The Billygoats defeated their region rivals the Black Sox, backed by eight hits and very good defense. Their starting pitcher was veteran righty Todd Robinson, he threw a complete game to earn the win He gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Billygoats offense was led by Andrew Rueckert, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Travis Kahl went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Suska went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joe Kahl went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Aaron Weber earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Noah Boser was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Matt Kummet went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Matt Tautges earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Black Sox was Mitch Reller, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Carter Neuenschwander threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, and he issued three walks. Jake Braegelman went 1-for-3, Carter Sawyer earned a walk and Bryan Benson was hit by a pitch.

ST. STEVEN STEVES 7 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 6

(Saturday August 6th)

The Steves defeated their region rivals the Lumberjacks, backed by eleven hits including a pair of home runs. Their starting pitcher was Levi Lampert, a Upsala Bluejay Draftee, he threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Derek Durant threw two innings in relief to close it out. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Jack Greenlun, he went 4-for-5 with two home runs for five RBIs. Mathew Meyer went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Andrew Wollak went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Bo Schmitz went 2-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs and Ben Omann went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Blake Guggenberger earned two walks and he scored a run and Derek Durant scored a run.

The Lumberjacks starting pitcher was Alex Foss, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Michael Moulzolf threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran 51 year old righty Mike Beier threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Lumberjack offense was led by Drew Beier, he went 1-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs. Veteran Mitch Loegering went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Charlie Hackett went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Brandon Buesgens went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Wyatt Zwicki went 1-for-3, Joe Ziwicki earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Hunter Hamers earned a walk.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 7 ST. STEPEHN STEVES 3

(Sunday August 7th)

The Lighting defeated their region rivals the Steves, backed by ten hits, including three home runs. They played good defense in support of their pitchers. Nate Dechaine started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Draftee from Fort Ripley Brett Kramer threw three innings to close it out, he recorded five strikeouts.

The Lightning offense was led by Nicholas Nelson went 2-for-4 with two home runs for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Aaron Jenkins went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Drew Boland went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Veteran Jeremiah Piepkorn went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kody Ruedisili went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Tory Miller went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nate Dechaine went 1-for-5 and Nicholas Kotaska scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Steves was Landon Lunser, he threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, and he recorded a strikeout. Jack Greenlun threw seven innings in relief, he gave up six hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Chris Belling threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Steves offense was led by Brandon Waldvogel, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Ben Omann had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Mathew Meyer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Andrew Wollak went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Logan Siemers went 1-for-4, Charlie Kent was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Bo Schmitz scored a run.

AVON LAKERS 2 PIERZ LAKERS 1

(Sunday August 7th)

The Lakers defeated their region rivals the Lakers, backed by nine hits and very good defense. The Lakers starting pitcher was Matt Pichelmann, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, one run, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Matt Swanson, a draftee from the Upsala Bluejays threw six innings in relief, he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Avon offense was led by Ryan Janzen, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Cole Wellman went 2-for-4 and scored a run and Caleb Curry went 1-for-3. Matt Meyer, Reese Gregory and Riley Voit all went 1-for-4 and Joe Dolan had two sacrifice bunts and he earned a walk.

The Preston Rocheleau was the Lakers starting pitcher, he threw a complete game. He gave up nine hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Chad Weiss went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Ryan Diers went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Paul Herman went 2-for-4, Preston Rocheleau went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and Brady Petron went 1-for-4.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 12 RANDALL CUBS 1 (7 Innings)

(Monday August 8th)

The Lumberjacks defeated their League and region rivals the Cubs, backed by fifteen hits, including a pair of doubles. They solid defense to give their pitchers great support. Righty Charlie Hackett started on the mound, he threw one inning, he gave up one run, two walks, one hit and he recorded a strikeout. Veteran righty Mike Beier threw five innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Drew Beier threw one inning in relief to close it out, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Mitch Loegering, went 2-for-4 for four RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Drew Beier went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks, and he scored a pair of runs. Joshua Peterson went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Charlie Hackett went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Colby Johnson went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Mitch Keeler went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brandon Buesgens went 1-for-2. Bryce Gapinski went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Alex Foss went 1-for-1, he earned walk, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs. Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored two runs.

The starting pitcher for the Cubs was Travis Wenzel, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Austin Dickman a draftee from St. Wendel ther four innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, and six walks.

The Cubs offense was led by Travis Wenzel, he went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Brett Strack went 1-for-2 with a walk and Dylan Lukaswitz went 1-for-3. Kyle Peterschick and Carter Natvig both went 1-for-4, Caleb Strack, Rick Drew and Dane Courture all earned a walk.

REGION 11C

(Eden Valley)

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 6 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 4

(Wednesday August 3rd)

The Lakers from the Central Valley League defeated the Stone Poneys from the Sauk Valley in a Region 11C play-in game. The Lakers collected ten hits, including two triples and two doubles. They played good defense in support of their pitchers. Rudy Notch threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Chance Berger threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Alex Lenzmeier went 2-for-5 with a triple for a RBI and Austin Lenzmeier went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Andrew Schmitt went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Justin Kunkel went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Max Fuchs went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Rudy Notch went 3-for-4 with a triple, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Ryan Wieneke was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run, Colton Fruth was hit by a pitch and he had a sacrifice bunt and Nick Schmitt earned a walk.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Nate Nierenhausen, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jackson Vos threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Lefty Jalen Vorpahl threw thee innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Teddy Fleming, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Shawn Lindsay went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Zack Overboe went 2-for-3, for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a sacrifice fly. Jeff Amann went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Josh Schaefer went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Will Kranz earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Steven Brinkerhoff earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Kalen Lewis and Brenden Boesen both earned a walk.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 11 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 3

(Friday August 5th)

The Polecats defeated their region foe the Rockies, backed by sixteen hits, including five doubles and good defense. The Polecats starting pitcher was Tanner Eckhart, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jakob Kounkel threw

3 1/3 innings in relief, he issued three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Brayden Hanson, he went 5-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Michael Olson went 2-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Jason Axelberg went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dustin Wilcox went

2-for-5 for two RBIs and Kennan Macek went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Ethan Bosacker went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Tommy Blackstone went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Sam Dokkebakken went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk.

The Rockies starting pitcher was Eli Backes, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and three strikeouts. Brady Blattner, threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Connor Schoborg threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. TJ Neu threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by David Jonas, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Brock Humbert went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI. Alex Geislinger went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Tyler Geislinger earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Dufner went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Neu went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks, Calvin Kalthoff went 1-for-4 and Brady Linn earned a a walk.

SARTELL MUSKIES 10 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 2

(Saturday August 6th)

The Muskies defeated their region foe the Lakers backed by fourteen hits, including a home run and a double. They played tough defense and had a couple of big innings. The Muskies starting pitcher was lefty Johnny Schumer, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by veteran Tim Burns, he went 2-for-3 with a grand slam for four huge RBIs. Ethan Carlson went 3-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Cody Partch went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jacob Merrill went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Brian Schellinger had a sacrifice fly. Andrew Deters went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Austin Hendrichs went

2-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Mitch Wieneke, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, ten runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Klinefelter threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Colton Fruth, he went 3-for-3 with a double and Max Fuchs went 1-for-4 with a home run. Rudy Notch went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Alex Lenzmeier went 1-for-4.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 7 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 2

(Saturday August 6th)

The Rockies defeated their regional rivals the Lakers, backed by twelve hits, including four doubles and a home run. The Rockies put up six big runs in the seventh inning, they were down 2-1 go into the inning. The Rockies starting pitcher was lefty Jake Brinker, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Cole Fuchs threw one innings he gave up one hit and recorded two strikeouts. Trevor Lardy threw one inning, gave up one hit and recorded one strikeout.

The Rockies offense was led by Alex Geislinger, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Geislinger went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. David Jonas went 1-for-4 with a home run for four big RBIs and Jordan Neu went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Brady Blattner went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Austin Dufner went 1-for-4 with a double and Brock Humbert went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Cole Fuchs went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Brady Linn was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Change Berger, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Justin Kunkel threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits and three runs. Rudy Notch threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Alex Lenzmeier, he went 3-for-5 and he scored a run. Ryan Wieneke went 2-for-4 with a double and Rudy Notch went 1-for-5. Justin Kunkel went 1-for-4, Andrew Lenzmeier went 1-for-3 with a walk and Colton Fruth earned a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 12 BECKER BANDITS 0 (7 Innings)

(Saturday August 6th)

The Express defeated their region rival the Bandits, backed by a home run and a pair of doubles. They were aided by twelve walks, they gave their starting pitcher lefty Tommy Friesen, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Veteran Andy Dingmann threw two innings, he gave up two hits to close it out.

The Express offense was led by Cade Marquardt, he went 2-for-2 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, he had sacrifice fly, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Ben Johnson went 1-for-4 for three RBIs and he earned a walk and veteran Adam Beyer was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Tommy Friesen went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBIs, he earned four walks and he scored a pair of runs. Brooks Marquardt earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Austin Ruehle earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Dingmann was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored at run and Matt Friesen earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Bandits starting pitcher was Andrew Kolbinger, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, eight runs and six walks. Walker Anderson threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up one hit, four runs and six walks.

The Bandits offense was led by Dalton Fouquette, he went 2-for-3 and Matt Krenz went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Mitch Louden went 1-for-3 and Wyatt Flint earned a walk.

ST. JOESPH JOES 9 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 2

(Sunday August 7th)

The Joes defeated their region rivals the River Cats, backed by twelve hits, including a home run and a double and good defense. The Joes starting pitcher was Blake Kilanowski, he threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Tanner Blommer, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Hunter Blommer went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Lukas Theisen went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Tanner Aleshire went 4-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored three runs. Brandon Bloch went

1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned two walks. Tanner Staller was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Noah Bissett went 1-for-5 and Andrew Rott was hit by a pitch.

The River Cats starting pitcher was Andy Nefs, he threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jake Carper threw one inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The River Cats offense was led by Samson Schlegel, he went 2-for-4 and Jordan Picka went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks. Jaxon Kenning and Ty Carper both went 1-for-4 and each scored a run, Callan Henkemeyer was hit by a pitch and Jake Carper earned a walk.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 9 SARTELL MUSKIES 3

(Sunday August 7th)

The Polecats defeated their region rivals the Muskies to punch their ticket to the state tournament. The Polecats collected eighteen hits, including three doubles and they played solid defense. The Polecats starting pitcher was Michael Revenig, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jason Axelberg threw four innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jakob Kounkel threw on inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Tommy Blackstone went 4-for-6 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brayden Hanson went 4-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Sam Dokkebakken went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Keenan Macek went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Dustin Wilcox went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs and Jason Bosacker was hit by a pitch. Tanner Eckhart went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Jason Axelberg went 1-for-5. Dan Blackstone went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run and Michael Olson earned two walks.

The starting pitcher for the Muskies was Adam Wenker, he threw five innings. He gave up eight hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Dave Schlangen threw two innings, he gave up six hits, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Wes Johnson threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Jake Lund threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Austin Henrichs, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Brian Schellinger went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Adam Schellinger went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt. Ethan Carlson went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Dylan Notch went 1-for-1 with a double and Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Cody Partch went 1-for-4 and Braeden Dykhuizen was hit by a pitch.

BECKER BANDITS 4 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 2

(Sunday August 7th)

The Bandits defeated their region rivals the River Cats, backed by nine hits, including a home run and and a triple. They played good defense and got a good pitching performance. The Bandits starting pitcher was Weston Schug, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Bandits offense was led by Nolan Murphy, he went 4-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs. Kreeden Blomquist lwent 1-for-2 with a triple for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Mitch Louden and Dalton Fouquette both went 2-for-5 and Connor Rolf earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Krenz had a sacrifice bunt and Ryan Groskreutz earned a walk.

The River Cats starting pitcher was Ty Carper, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jake Carper threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The River Cats offense was led by Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run. Samson Schlegel went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Picka went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Preston Schlegel went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Zeus Schlegel and Jaxon Kenning both went 1-for-4.

Region 15C

(Elrosa/Meire Grove)

RICHMOND ROYALS 7 WATKINS CLIPPERS 2

(Friday August 5th)

The Royals defeated their region foe the Clippers, backed by sixteen hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple and good defense. Their starting pitcher was Luke Jokela, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by veteran Cole Schmitz, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs. Adam Backes went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Chase Aleshire went 3-for-5 for a RBI and Kyle Budde went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Thelen went

1-for-5 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Dalton Thelen and Cameron Miller both went 2-for-5 and both scored a run. Sam Holthaus went 1-for-5, Dusty Adams had two sacrifice bunts and Aaron Budde scored a run.

The Clippers starting pitcher was Matt Geislinger, he threw six innings, he gave twelve hits, six runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Dan Berg threw three

innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Kevin Kramer, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Brendan Ashton went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Dan Berg went 1-for-4 with a double. Justin Thompson went 1-for-2 with a double, he had a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk. Lincoln Haugen and Carson Geislinger both had a sacrifice bunt and Nolan Geislinger was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

ELROSA SAINTS 4 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 1

(Saturday August 6th)

The Saints defeated their region rival the Chargers, backed by nine hits and good defense. Their starting pitcher was Payton VanBeck, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Kevin Kuefler, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Derek Wiener and Ashton Dingmann both went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Peyton Winter went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Will VanBeck and Jackson Peter both went 1-for-4 and both scored a run and Blaine Fischer scored a run.

The Chargers starting pitcher was Tyler Hoffman, he was the pitcher of record. The Chargers offense was led by Eric Terres he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Luke Dehmer went 1-for-3. Anthony Revermann scored a run and he scored a run and got hit twice by a pitch.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 12 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 11

(Sunday August 7th)

The Silverstreaks defeated their league and region rivals the Lakers, backed by ten hits, they were aided by ten walks. The Silverstreaks starting pitcher was Veteran righty Jim Thull, he threw four innings. He gave up eight hits, eight runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brett Engelmeyer a draftee from the Greenwald Cubs, threw five innings in relief, he gave five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Jacob Hinnenkamp, he went 3-for-4 for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Joe Stangler went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Caden Sand went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Will Funk went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Carter Schiffler earned two walks, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Keagan Stangler went

1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Joe Hoppe went

1-for-1, he earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Carter Birr went 1-for-2 and Nolan Sand was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Devin Hansen earned two walks, Logan Funk was hit by a pitch, Ty Reller earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Grant Ludwig, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Adam Winkels a draftee from the Farming Flames threw two innings in relief. He gave up one hit, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Carter Wessel threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, four runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Shane Kampsen, he went 1-for-6 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Adam Jaeger went 2-for-6 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Sam Hopfer went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matthew Lieser went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Nick Dingman went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Trent Wendlandt went 3-for-5 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Grant Ludwig went 2-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jason Kampsen went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Carter Wessel went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 2 NEW MUNICH SIVLERSTREAKS 1

(Saturday August 6th)

The Martins defeated their region rivals the Silverstreaks, backed by ten hits and very good defense. The Martins starting pitcher was righty Scott Lieser, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Scott Lieser, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Zach Moritz went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Nolan Reuter went 2-for-4. Bryan Schlangen went 2-for-4 and Ryan Messer went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt. Matt Schlangen went 1-for-3, Kyle Lieser earned two walks and he scored a run and Brady Goebel earned a walk.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher was Ty Reller, he threw a complete game, he gave up ten hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Silverstreaks offense was led by Jacob Hinnenkamp; he had two sacrifice bunts for a RBI and Carter Birr went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt. Logan Funk and Will Funk both went 1-for-4 and Neal Anderson went 1-for-3 with a double. Joe Stanlger was hit by a pitch and Keagan Stangler scored a run.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 3 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 1 (10 Innings)

(Saturday August 6th)

The Martins defeated their region rivals the Brewers in a very good pitchers dual. The starting pitcher for the Martins was Ben Schrader, he threw 7 2/3 innings. He gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Scott Lieser threw 3 1/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Scott Lieser, he was credited for a RBI and Zach Moritz went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Tanner Arceneau earned two walks and he scored a run. Kyle Lieser went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and he was hit by a pitch. Brady Goebel went 1-for-5, Nolan Reuter had a sacrifice bunt and Matthew Schlangen earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Brewers was righty Reed Pfannesnstein, he threw all ten innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded seventeen strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Ethan Fruth, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Derrick Orth, Will Boeckman and Brady Kenning all went 1-for-4 and Luke Harren earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run, Josh Lanctot earned a walk and Connor Clark was hit by a pitch.

ELROSA SAINTS 4 RICHMOND ROYALS 3

(Sunday August 7th)

The Saints defeated their region rival the Royals, backed by eleven hits and solid defense. The Saints starting pitcher was Wyatt Steffenson, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Veteran righty Ethan Vogt threw five innings in relief, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Derek Wiener, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Will VanBeck went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Kevin Kuefler went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Jackson Peter went 2-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Peyton Winter went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Matt Schmitz was a credited for a RBI. Gavin Kampsen went 1-for-4, Blaine Fischer went 1-for-3 and Ashton Dingmann earned a walk.

The Royals starting pitcher was Adam Nibaur, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Dalton Thelen threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits, and he recorded a strikeout.

The Royals offense was led by Cole Schmitz, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double. Dalton Thelen went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Dusty Adams went 2-for-4. Sam Holthaus went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks and Chase Aleshire went

1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Adam Backes went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Kyle Budde earned a walk.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 11 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 3

(Sunday August 7th)

The Clippers defeated their region foe the Chargers, backed by fifteen hits, including three doubles and solid defense. The Clippers starting pitcher was righty Justin Thompson, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Veteran Dan Berg, he went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brendan Ashton went 4-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Lincoln Haugen went

3-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Carson Geislinger went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored two runs. Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Kevin Kramer went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Carter Block went 1-for-5. Justin Thompson went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored one run and Matt Geislinger had a sacrifice bunt, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Chargers was Ben Welle, he threw three innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tyler Hoffman, a draftee from Greenwald threw five innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Chargers offense was led by Austin Schoenberg, he went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI. Eric Terres went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Luke Dehmer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Anthony Revermann went 1-for-1 with a double and Devin Orbeck went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Nathan Terres went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Reagan Nelson went 1-for-4. Owen Meyer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Jamie Terres was hit by a pitch and Corey Schoenberg scored a run.

REGION 4C

(Spicer-Green Lake Diamond)

NLS TWINS 13 GRANITE FALLS KILLOWATTS 4

(Wednesday August 3rd)

The Twins from the County Line League defeated their foe the Kilowatts from the Corn Belt League in a region 4C play-in game. The Twins collected twelve hits, including a pair of doubles and they were aided by seven walks. The Twins put up seven big runs in the second inning to give their pitchers great support. Hunter Magnuson started on the mound, he threw three innings. He gave up one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Evan Haugen threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Carson McCain threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Mike Danielson, he went 3-for-5 for four RBIs and he scored a run. Josh Soine went 2-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Adam Schrader went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Hunter Magnuson went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Rambow went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Scott Rambow went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks and Jett Salonek was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Derek Dolezal went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Ben Kulset scored three runs and Mason Tougtes was hit by a pitch.

The Killowatts starting pitcher was Bennett Knapper, he threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up three hits, eight runs and two walks. Bryce Sneller threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs and three walks. Adam Brewers threw four innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Killowatts offense was led by Bryce Sneller, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Kyle TeBeest went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Colby Dahlager went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Bennett Knapper went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nikson Knapper went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Brandon Grund was hit by a pitch, Colton Vein and Hunter Wilke both earned a walk.

BIRD ISLAND BULLFROGS 6 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 3

(Saturday August 6th)

The Bullfrogs defeated their region rivals the Pirates, backed by twelve hits and good defense. The starting pitcher for the Bullfrogs was Aidan Elfering, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, no walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Brad Gass threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up four hits, three runs and one walk. Eric Gass threw 1/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Bullfrogs offense was led by Trent Athmann, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tyler Hebrink went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Shawn Dollarschell and Logan Swann both went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Aiden Elfering went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Braeden Tersteeg went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jared Dettmann went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Dylan Gass went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Zeke Walton went 2-for-4.

The starting pitcher for the Pirates was Grady Fuchs, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Grant Fuchs threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Sam Oehrlein, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Luke Johnson went 1-for-5 with a home run. Grayson Fuchs went

2-for-5 and Garrett Leusink went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Grady Fuchs went 1-for-4 and Tanner Stanley went 1-for-3. Bennett Evans went 1-for-1, Abe Bullard was hit by a pitch and Drew Tangen had a stolen base.

MILROY YANKEES 11 NLS TWINS 1 (8 Innings)

(Monday August 8th)

The Yankees of the Corn Belt league defeated the Twins from the County Line League, backed by fifteen hits, including a pair of doubles and good defense. The starting pitcher for the Yankees was Isaac Schmitt, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, no walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Yankees offense was led by Alex Thompson, he went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Jackson Hughes went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andy Schmidt went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jacob Hughes went 2-for-4, for a RBI and he scored two runs. Brock Schultz went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jake Tauer went

1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Aaron Mathiowetz went 2-for-4 and he scored three runs. Branden Flock went 2-for-4, with a walk and he scored a run and David Schmidt earned a walk.

The Twins starting pitcher was Ben Kulset, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Carson McCain threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Mike Danielson threw one inning, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Twins offense was led by Scott Rambow, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Hunter Magnuson went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Jake Rambow went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Adam Schrader went 1-for-4.

WILLMAR RAILS 12 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES. 7 (13 Innings)

(Monday August 8th)

The Rails from the Corn Belt League defeated their region rival from the County Line the Pirates. The Rails collected fifteen hits, including three home runs and two doubles. The Rails starting pitcher was Jayden Dienfeld, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ian Koosman threw four innings, he gave up two hits one run one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Christian Lessman threw two innings, he gave up one run and three walks. Patrick Courtney threw four innings in relief to earn the win, he gave four hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rails offense was led by Ashton Gregory, he went 3-for-6 with two home runs for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Ian Koosman went

3-for-6 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Sam Etterman went 3-for-7 with a double for three RBIs.Christian Lessman went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and a sacrifice bunt for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jack Baumgaurt went 2-for-6 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Zack Rierson went 1-for-5, he earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Adam Herman went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Caleb Owens went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The starting pitcher for the Twins was Griffin Bjerke, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Bennett Evans threw threw innings, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Luke Johnson threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Garrett Leusink, he went 3-for-6 with ah one run, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.Grady Fuchs went 2-for-7 for a RBI and Grant Fuchs went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Drew Tangen went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Blake Vagle went 1-for-6 with a double and Sam Oehrlein had a sacrifice bunt. Abe Bullard went 1-for-2, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Grayson Fuchs had a stolen base and he scored a run, and Luke Johnson scored a run.

RAYMOND ROCKETS 6 NLS TWINS 3

(Saturday August 6th)

The Rockets defeated their regional rivals the Twins, backed by five hits and good defense. The Rockets starting pitcher was Caleb Ditmarson, he threw six innings to earn the win. Alex Call threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Rockets offense was led by Caleb Ditmarson, he went 2-for-3 for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Eli Nelson went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Mike Jeseritz went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Paxton Nelson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Tyler Steen earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Bauman earned a walk and he scored a run, Brett Swanson earned a walk and Brady Kientz scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Twins was Hunter Magnuson threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Mike Danielson threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Twins offense was led by Hunter Magnuson, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a triple for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Adam Schrader went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Ben Kulset had a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Jake Rambow went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and Scott Rambow went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks. Derek Dolezal went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Josh Soine earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Ethan Haugen earned a walk.

SECTION 2B

(Best 2 of 3 Series)

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 10 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 1

(Friday August 5th)

The Springers defeated Section 2B rivals the Mudcats, backed by sixteen hits, including five doubles and a triple. They had good defense in support of their veteran right handers. Righty Zach Femrite started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty Drew VanLoy threw one inning in relief to close it out, he recorded one strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by Tate Wallat, he went 4-for-4 with three doubles for five RBIs and he scored a run. Austin Athmann went 4-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. BJ Huls went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brain Hansen went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brad Olson and Drew Bulson both went 1-for-4 and both scored a run. Nick Pennick went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Beck Loesch went 1-for-1 and Joe Dempsey earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Mudcats was Gabe Duncan, threw threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, nine runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Tanner McBain threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run and one walk. Luke Levasseur threw one inning, he gave up one hit.

The Mudcats were led on offense by David Dorsey, Tommy Horan and Wyatt Gunkel all went 1-for-4. Noah Pilon went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe earned a walk.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 7 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 2

(Saturday August 6th)

The Springers defeated their region rivals the Mudcats, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of doubles and good defense. The Springers starting pitcher was Nick Pennick, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Eli Emerson threw two innings in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Springer offense was led by Tate Wallat, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Drew Bulson went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Brian Hansen went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brad Olson went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jeron Terres went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Mason Primus earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Nick Pennick went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Mudcats was Ashton Stratten, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Toby Sayles threw five innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Mudcats offense was led by Isaac Howe, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Tommy Horan went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andy Gravdahl went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Wyatt Gunkel was credited for a RBI and Sam Huseby was hit by a pitch.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 4 BRAINERD BEES 0

(Saturday August 6th)

The Brewers defeated their regional rivals the Bees, backed by nine hits, including a home run, triple and a pair of doubles. The Brewers play great defense in support of the starting pitcher, veteran righty David Ernst. He threw eight innings, he gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Jayse McLean threw one inning in relief to close it out, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Chandler Ibach, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Nick Salantine went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Brayden Jacobson went 1-for-4 with a triple. Michael Peschel went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and he scored two runs. David Ernst went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Spencer Flaten had a stolen base.

The Bees starting pitcher was a Kyle Baker, he threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Bees offense was led by Eli Roberts, he went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Phil Zynda went 2-for-4, Mason Agir went 1-for-3 and Tom Fairbanks earned a walk.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 4 BRAINERD BEES 1

(Saturday August 6th)

The Brewers defeated their section rivals the Bees, backed by eight hits and very good defense. Their starting pitcher was Cole Christensen, he threw eight innings to earn the win. he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Matt Oye threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Chandler Ibach, he went 2-for-5 with a double and Brayden Jacobson went 2-for-5. David Ernst went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Jayse McLean went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Mike Peschel went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Adam went 1-for-5 , Spencer Flaten earned two walks and Brandt Kolpack earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Bees was Eric Martin, he threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Bees offense was led by Tom Fairbanks, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBi. Phil Zynda went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joel Martin went

1-for-4 and Mason Argir earned a walk.

HAMEL HAWKS 6 SOBIESKI SKIS 5 (15 Innings)

(Saturday August 6th)

The Hawks defeated their region rivals the Skis, backed by twelve hits, including a home run and two doubles. The Hawks starting pitcher was Sam Westermeyer, he threw 14 1/3 innings and nearly 200 pitches to earn the win. He gave up fifteen hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Zach Olson closed it out with 2/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Hawks offense was led by Sam Westermeyer, he went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Brayden Gray went 3-for-7 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Andrew Leonhardt went 2-for-6 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Michael Jacobs went 1-for-7 for a RBI and and Jarett Briol went 3-for-6, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Puncochar went 1-for-5 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Schell went 1-for-6 with a walk and Dylan Wilson was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Skis was Jake Kapphahn, he threw fourteen innings and nearly 200 pitches. He gave up ten hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Dusty Parker threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Skis offense was led by Collin Eckman, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and he earned a walk. Matt Philippi went 2-for-7 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Dusty Parker went 2-for-7 for a RBI. Matt Baier went 3-for-7 with a stolen base and he scored a run.Dan Marod went 3-for-7 and he scored a run and Joey Hanowski had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Jake Kapphahn went 1-for-6, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Scott Litchy and Austin Weisz both went 1-for-7.

HAMEL HAWKS 8 SOBIESKI SKIS 7

(Sunday August 7th)

The Hawks defeated their section rivals the Skis, backed by eleven hits, including a three doubles, a triple and a home run. Their starting pitcher was Nate Shoemaker, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Zach Olson threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Jack Puncochar, he went 3-for-5 with a triple and a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Michael Jacobs went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Dylan Wilson went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for a RBI. Andrew Leonhardt and Jack Briol both went 1-for-4 and both scored a run. Brayden Grey went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam Westermeyer went 1-for-5, Tyler Schell went 1-for-4 and Dominic Flemming had a sacrifice bunt.

The starting pitcher for the Skis was Scott Litchy, he threw seven innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Collin Eckman threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Scott Litchy, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles for three RBIs. Matt Baier went 2-for-6 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Austin Weisz went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Joey Hanowski went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Collin Eckman went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Dan Marod went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Riley Hirsch earned a walk. Jake Kapphahn earned two walks and he scored a run and Dusty Parker earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run.

UPCOMING REGION GAMES

(State Qualifiers)

REGION 8C

Saturday August 13th (AVON)

Avon Lakers vs. Nisswa Lightning 11:00

St. Stephen Steves vs. Buckman Billygoats 4:00

Foley Lumberjacks vs. Pierz Lakers 7:00

REGION 11C (Eden Valley)

Friday August 12th

Completion of Kimball Express/St. Joseph Joes 7:30

Saturday August 13th

Monticello Polecats vs. Winner of Kimball/Joes 12:00

Loser of Kimball/St. Joe vs. Cold Spring Rockies 2:30

Becker Bandits vs. Sartell Muskies 5:30

REGION 15C (Marie Grove/Elrosa)

Luxemburg Brewers vs. Watkins Clippers 12:00

New Munich Silverstreaks vs. Richmond Royals 2:30

Elrosa Saints vs. St. Martin Martins 7:30

REGION 4C (SPICER)

Willmar Rails vs. Atwater Chuckers 11:00

Starbuck Stars vs. Milroy Yankees 1:30

Bird Island Bullfrogs vs. Raymond Rockets 7:30

SECTION 2B

Friday August 12th

Hamel Hawks at Cold Spring Springers 7:30

Saturday August 13th

Winner of Hamel/Cold Spring vs. Moorhead Brewers 2:00

Moorhead Mudcats vs. Brainerd Bees 12:00

Winner vs. Sobieski Skis 2:30

