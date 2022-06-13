Town Ball Weekly – June 13th, 2022

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Back for the ninth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, EGF Mass and Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

(June 8th thru June 12th)

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE NORTH

Elrosa Saints 7-0

Spring Hill Chargers 5-4

New Munich Silverstreaks 4-4

Maple Grove Grovers 2-5

Greenwald Cubs 1-6

SOUTH DIVISION

St. Martin Martins 6-0

Richmond Royals 4-2

Farming Flames 5-3

Lake Henry Lakers 2-4

Roscoe Rangers 1-8

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 3 ROSCOE RANGERS 1

(Friday June 10th)

The Martins defeated their league rivals the Rangers, backed by six hits, including a home run and good defense. They got good pitching performances by a pair of righties. Ben Schroeder threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Scott Lieser threw 3 1/3 innings in relief to earn the save, he issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Kyle Lieser, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and Tanner Arceneau was credited for a RBI. Bryan Schlangen, Brady Goebel and Ryan Messer all went 1-for-3. Nolan Reuter went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Derek Koll earned a walk and Zach Moritz had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Rangers starting pitcher Russell Leyendecker threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Max Athmann went 2-for-5 with a double and Devan Savage went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Dawson Hemmesch earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI, Jordan Schleper went 1-for-4 and Russ Leyendecker earned two walks.

RICHMOND ROYALS 5 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 2

(Saturday June 11th)

The Royals defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by eleven hits and solid defense. The Royals starting pitcher was veteran Blaine Athmann, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Dusty Adams threw four inning in relief, to earn the save, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by veteran Cole Schmitz, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI and Chase Aleshire went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Carter Drontle went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brennan O’Brien went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Cameron Miller went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Kyle Budde went 2-for-4. Adam Backes had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Carter Thelen earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Grant Ludwig, he threw seven innings, he gave up ten hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Adam Jaeger threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Carter Wessel, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Trent Wendlandt went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Adam Jaeger went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Shane Kampsen scored a run. Grant Ludwig, Sam Hopfer and Isaac Lieser all went 1-for-4.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 13 ROSCOE RANGERS 2 (7 Innings)

(Sunday June 12th)

The Chargers defeated their league rivals the Rangers, backed by thirteen hits, including three home runs and two doubles. The Chargers starting pitcher was Ben Welle, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, no walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Carter Tschida threw one inning to close it out, he gave up two hits, two runs and two walks.

The Chargers offense was led by Eric Terres, he went 2-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jamie Terres went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Corey Schoenberg went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Owen Meyer went 2-for-4 with a home run and he scored two runs and Ben Welle went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Schoenberg went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Dylan Gertken was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Luke Dehmer went 1-for-1, Devin Orbeck went 1-for-3, Erik Barten earned a walk and he scored a run, Jordan Welle was hit by a pitch and Reagan Nelson scored a run.

The Rangers starting pitcher was Josh Mackedanz, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs and two walks. Brandon Schleper threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk. Isaac Schultz threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Rangers offense was led by Devan Savage, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Austin Pauls went 3-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run and Cory Schmitt was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Bryce Vanderbeek went

1-for-3, Josh Mackedanz went 1-for-2, Garth Utsch went 1-for-1 and Parker Brezinka was hit by a pitch.

FARMING FLAMES 8 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 2

(Sunday June 12th)

The Flames defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by twelve hits, including a home run and they played solid defense. The Flames starting pitcher was Adam Winkels, he threw 1 2/3 inning, he recorded three strikeouts. Adam Nibaur threw seven innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up seven hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Flames offense was led by Ethan Navratil, went 2-for-4 with a home run for three big RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Tylor Schroeder went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Breyden Eiynck went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Aaron Eiynck went 4-for-5 and he scored a run and Josh Becker went

1-for-4 for a RBI. Will Mergen went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Adam Winkels went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Taylor Fourre went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs, Hunter Mergen and Dom Einyck both scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Sam Hopfer, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Carter Wessel threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Carter Wessel, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Shane Kampsen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Trent Wendlandt went 2-for-3. Matt Lieser and Sam Hopfer both went 1-for-4 and Jevon Terres went 1-for-2.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 6 RICHMOND ROYALS 1

(Sunday June 12th)

The Silverstreaks defeated their league rivals the Royals, backed by eight hits, including a home run. Veteran righty Jim Thull started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Will Funk, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two big RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Caden Sand went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Logan Funk went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Nolan Anderson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Devin Hansen went

1-for-3 and Jacob Hinnenkamp went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Carter Birr and Joe Stangler each earned a walk and Hunter Rademacher had a sacrifice bunt.

The starting pitcher for the Royals was DJ Schleicher, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Dalton Thelen threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Carter Thelen, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and Adam Backes went 2-for-4. Dalton Thelen, Cameron Miller and Brennan O’Brien went 1-for-4.

VICTORY LEAGUE STANDINGS SOUTH/WEST

Sobieski Skis 8-0

St. Stephen Steves 4-0

Avon Lakers 3-1

Upsala Blue Jays 3-3

St. Wendel Saints 3-4

Opole Brears 1-5

Freeeport Black Sox 1-3

Swanville Swans 1-7

Randall Cubs 1-4

Flensburg Falcons 0-5

VICTORY NORTH/EAST STANDINGS

Nisswa Lightning 5-1

Pierz Lakers 5-2

Fort Ripley Rebels 4-1

Pierz Bulldogs 3-3

Foley Lumberjacks 3-3

St. Mathias Devils 2-4

Royalton Riverdogs 2-7

Aitkin Steam 1-2

FOLEY LUMBER JACKS 8 PIERZ BEWERS 6

(Friday June 10th)

The Lumber Jacks defeated their league rivals the Brewers, backed by ten hits, including two home runs. They put up four runs in the fourth and three more in the sixth. The Lumber Jacks starting pitcher, Alec Dietl faced just one batter and he was forced to leave the game after he gave up a hit. Alex Foss threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, six runs, seven walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Veteran righty Mike Beier threw 1 2/3 innings in relief to earned the save, he retired five batters.

The Lumber Jacks offense was led by Joe Ziwicki, he went 3-for-3 with two home runs for seven huge RBIs and he was hit twice by a pitch. He had a grand slam in the fourth inning. Brandon Buesgens went 3-for-4 and he scored a run. Alex Foss went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Colby Johnson went

1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Josiah Peterson went 1-for-5. Sam Keeler earned a walk and he scored a run, Bryce Gapinski was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Michael Moulzolf earned a walk.

The Brewers starting pitcher was Rylee Rauch, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Cody Kimman threw two innings, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Peter Schommer threw three innings, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Jonah Prokott, he went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Ryan Stuckmeyer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Kaden Kruschek went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Preston Veith earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Cody Kimman went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Michael Leidenfrost went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Rylee Rauch earned two walks, Peter Schommer earned a walk and he scored a run, Mike Poser earned a walk and Casey Rauch scored a run.

SOBIESKI SKIS 5 AVON LAKERS 2

(Sunday June 12th)

The Skis defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by eight hits, including a double and a home run. This gave the Skis pitchers good support, Zach Opatz started on the mound, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Scott Litchy threw eight innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up one hit and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Dusty Parker, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joey Hanowski went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Collin Eckman went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Matt Philippi went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and Riley Hirsch went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Matt Baier went 1-for-4, Scott Litchy was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jake Kapphahn earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Cole Wellman, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Adam Harlander threw one inning, he gave up one hit. The Lakers offense was led by Caleb Curry, he went 1-for-4 wit a double for a RBI, Ryan Janzen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Reese Gregory went 1-for-4.

FORT RIPLEY REBELS 4 AVON LAKERS 3 (11 Innings)

(Saturday June 11th)

The Rebels defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by eight hits, including a triple and a double and aided by seven walks. Their starting pitcher was Ethan Branum, he threw 11 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Rebels were led on offense by Brett Kramer, he went 1-for-3 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Riley DeRosier went 3-for-6 for two RBIs and Nick Jelacie earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Bryce Flanagan went 2-for-3, he earned two walks and he had a sacrifice bunt. Jack Schafer went 1-for-5 with a double, Josh Hukriede went 1-for-5 with a walk and Seth Vagts went 1-for-5 with a walk and he scored a run. Brian Skluzacek earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Josh Kossan had a sacrifice bunt.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Mitch McIntyre, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Cody Stich threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Ryan Janzen, he went 4-for-5 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Caleb Curry went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Isaac Hutchinson went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Matt Meyer went 1-for-6. Carter Philippi earned two walks and he scored a run, Carter Holthaus was hit by a pitch and Cody Stich earned a walk.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 14 SWANVILLE SWANS 1 (7 innings)

(Sunday June 12th)

The Steves defeated their league rivals the Swans, backed by fifteen hits, including four doubles and a home run. They played solid defense in support of the pitchers, Landon Lunser started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Derek Durant threw two innings to close it out, he recorded six strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Mathew Meyer, he went 2-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Cole Fuecker went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Jack Greenlun went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Derek Durant went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Blake Guggenberger went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Charlie Kent went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Ben Omann went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Andrew Wollak went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Riley Hartwig went 1-for-4.

The Swans starting pitcher was Joshua Vogel, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, ten runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Hudson Pung threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits and four runs. The Swans offense was led by Jordan Sales, he went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Carter Loven was credited for a RBI. Colten Kruzel and Joshua Vogel both went 1-for-2.

ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 3 RANDALL CUBS 2

(Saturday June 11th)

The Riverdogs defeated their league rivals the Cubs with a come from behind effort, they put up two runs in the top of ninth inning. The starting pitcher for the Riverdogs was Zach Leibold, he threw eight innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Nathan Psyck closed it out with 2/3 of an inning in relief, he retired the two batters he faced.

The Royals offense was led by Ryan Snyder, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Brady Brezinka went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned two walks, he had the go ahead single in the ninth. Drew Yourczek went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Adam Snyder went 1-or-4, Cole Jendro earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI, Nathan Psyck earned a walk and Hunter Young scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Brett Strack, he threw seven innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Nick Henry threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs and four walks.

The Cubs offense was led by Matt Otremba, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Darin Gerard went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Travis Wenzel went 2-for-5, Kyle Peterschick went 1-for-5 and Rich Drew went 1-for-4. Brett Strack and Hudson Philippi both earned a walk and Nick Henry was hit by a pitch.

PIERZ LAKERS 5 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 4

(Sunday June 12th)

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Riverdogs, backed by eight hits and solid defense. The Lakers starting pitcher was Brady Petron, he threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Preston Rochleau threw six innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Lakers were led on offense by Luke Girtz, he went went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Reggie Litke and Chad Weiss both went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Nate Janson went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Petron went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Noah Cekalla earned a walk. Pete Herman went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Preston Rochleau scored a run.

The Riverdogs starting pitcher was Nathan Psyck, he threw a compete game, he gave up eight hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Riverdogs offense was led by Cole Jendro, when 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Ethan Walcheski went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Nathan Psyck went

2-for-4 and he scored a run and Tyler Jendro went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Will Gorecki went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Grayson Suska and Brady Brezinka both went 1-for-5.

OPOLE BEARS 4 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 2

(Sunday June 12th)

The Bears defeated their league rivals and neighbors the Saints, backed by six hits and solid defense. The Bears starting pitcher was Tate Lange, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Tate Lange, he went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jordan Schmitz went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Alex Lange went 1-for-1, he had a sacrifice fly, he was hit three times by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Austin Lange went

1-for-3, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Drew Lange went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Blake Niemeyer, Steve Benkowski and Isaiah Folsom all earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher was Peter Schumer, he threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jake Ethen threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Saints offense was led by Jack Opatz, he went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Tyler Huls went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had stolen base and he scored a run. Tanner Reis went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jake Ethen went 1-for-4.

FREEPORT BLACKSOX 12 FLENSBURG FALCONS 3

(Saturday June 11th)

The Black Sox defeated their league rivals the Falcons, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple and they were aided by eight walks. Veteran righty Rob Mettenburg started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Caleb Neeser threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up two hits, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nate Mettenburg closed it out with 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Nate Mettenburg, he went 3-for-5 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Carter Neuenschwander went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Carter Sawyer went 2-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Weston Mittendorf went 1-for-1 with a triple for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Bryan Benson earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored three runs. Jake Braegelmann went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Isaac Sawyer went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Brady Pesta earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Brandon Sawyer and Nikolas Neeser both earned a walk.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Gunner Gustafson, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Gerard Kokett threw one inning, he gave up a run, two walks, and he recorded a strikeout. Reece Hubbard threw two innings, he gave up five hits, five runs and three walks. Jeremy Mugg threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Falcons offense was led by Gerard Kokett, he went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Brent Carry went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Gunnar Gustafson went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Reece Hubbard went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and Cooper Grashorn went 2-for-5. Jeremy Mugg went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk and Blake Meyer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Tucker Vetsch went 1-for-4 with a walk and Nick Kokett earned two walks.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 8 RANDALL CUBS 3

(Sunday June 12th)

The Black Sox defeated their league rivals the Cubs, backed by thirteen hits, including a double and they were aided by six walks. The Black Sox played solid defense to support their pitchers, Andrew Kerzman started on the mound, he threw seven innings, to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Carter Neuenschwander threw two innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Isaac Sawyer, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base and Trevor Sawyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Jake Braegelmann went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Nate Mettenburg went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he had a sacrifice bunt. Matt Johnson went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Bryan Benson went 3-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Pesta earned a walk and he scored a run, Carter Sawyer earned a walk and Benson Sawyer scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Travis Wenzel, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Carter Natvig threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Travis Wenzel, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Lawrence Filippi went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Ricky Drew went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Brett Strack went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kyler Peterschik went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt, Matt Otremba went 1-for-4 and Andy Marod earned a walk and he scored a run.

ARROWHEAD WEST LEAGUE

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 9 SOBIESKI SKIS 3

(Saturday June 11th)

The Springers defeated their Regional and League rivals the Skis, backed by eleven hits, including two home runs and a pair of doubles, they were aided by six walks. A grand slam in the 2nd inning to the Springers up on the Skis. They played solid defense to give their veteran right handers great support. Zach Femrite started on the mound for the Springers, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Chris Butala threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Brian Hansen, he went 2-for-5 with a grand slam for five big RBIs. Alex Jungels went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Rookie Brady Schafer went

1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Nick Pennick went

2-for-5 with a double and he scored three runs. Brad Olson went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Zach Femrite went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Mason Primus went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk.

The Skis starting pitcher was Jake Kapphahn, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, four walks and he recored four strikeouts. Adam Gwost threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he issued two walks. Collin Eckman threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Scott Litchy, he went 2-for-4 with home run and a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Collin Eckmann went 1-for-4 with a home run and Joey Hanowski went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Zach Gwost went 2-for-4, Jake Kapphahn went 1-for-2 and Riley Czech went 1-for-4.

BRAINERD BEES 4 HAMEL HAWKS 3

(Friday June 10th)

The Bees defeated their league and region rival the Hawks, backed by seven hits, including a home run and two doubles. They put up four big runs in the eighth inning. Righty Eric Martin threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded fourteen strikeouts.

The Bees offense was led by Gunner Wicklund, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for thee RBIs. Adam Braun went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Gates Cook went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases. Eli Roberts went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Max Boran went 1-for-4, Joel Martin earned a walk and scored a run, Phil Zynda earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Dylan Drees, he threw eight innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Zach Olson threw one inning in relief, he gave up a hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Branden Gray, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and Rys Dewick went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he earned a walk. Sam Westermeyer went 1-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyler Schell went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Michael Jacobs earned a walk.

HAMEL HAWKS 6 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 2

(Sunday June 12th)

The Hawks defeated their league and regional rivals the Springers, backed by eleven hits, including two doubles and they were aided by seven walks. The Hawks starting pitcher was Sam Westermeyer, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Sam Westermeyer, he went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Dylan Wilson went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Tyler Schell went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Nolan Tichy went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Braydon Gray went 3-for-4, earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Rys Dewick went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base, Michael Jacobs earned a walk and he scored a run and Jack Puncochar scored a run.

The Springers starting pitcher was Eli Emerson, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Sean Terres threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Mason Primus, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Nick Pennick went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Drew Bulson went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Brad Olson went 2-for-4. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-4, Brian Hansen was credited for a RBI and Jack Arnold was hit by a pitch.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 11 BRAINERD BEES 8

(Sunday June 12th)

The Brewers defeated their league and region rivals the Bees, backed by fifteen hits, including two home runs, two doubles and a triple and aided by six walks. This gave the Brewers good support with the three big runs the Brewers put up in the eighth inning. The Brewers starting pitcher was Cole Christensen, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ty Severson threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, six runs, four walks and seven strikeouts. Kyle Voltin threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Brayden Jacobson threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by David Ernst, he went 5-for-5 with a triple for three RBIs. Mike Peschel went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Chandler Ibach went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Brayden Jacobson went 3-for-6 with a home run and he scored three runs. Grant Wehseler went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jayse McLean went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Chris Clemenson went 1-for-5 for a RBI, Tanner Adams went 1-for-6 and he scored a run and Nick Salentine earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Bees starting pitcher was Nolan Notch, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Mason Argir threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Colby Watland threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded a strikeout.

The Bees offense was led by Joel Martin, he went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and Eli Roberts went 1-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Adam Braun went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Phil Zynda went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Tom Fairbanks went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs and Gunner Wicklund went

1-for-5. Adam DeVall went 1-for-1, Kyle Baker earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored at run, Gates Cook was credited for a RBI and Max Boran earned a walk and he scored a run.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

Atwater Chuckers 5-0

Starbuck Stars 4-2

New London-Spicer Twins 3-2

Paynesville Pirates 2-5

Regal Eagles 2-5

Norway Lake-Sunburg Lakers 0-5

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 7 STARBUCK STARS 1

(Friday June 10th)

The Twins defeated their league rivals the Stars, backed by fifteen hits, including seven doubles and solid defense. The Twins starting pitcher was Ethan Haugen, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Mike Danielson threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Jake Rambow, he went 4-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Adam Shrader went 4-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Hunter Magnuson went 2-for-4 with two doubles. Scott Rambow went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and Josh Soine went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Jeff Salonek went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Derek Dolezal went 1-for-5, Carson McCain and Brady Damholf both scored a run.

The Stars starting pitcher was Matt Gruber, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Drew Olsonawksi threw

1 1/3 inning, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Mitch Gruber threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Stars offense was led by Michael Gruber he went 2-for-4 and Matt Gruber went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Darion Alexander went 1-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run and Mitchell Gruber went 1-for-4. Jackson Hendrickson was hit by a pitch, Aaron Versteeg, Mike Andreas and Drew Olsonawksi all earned a walk.

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 4 REGAL EAGLES 3

(Friday June 10th)

The Pirates defeated their league rivals and neighbors the Eagles, backed by six hits, including a pair of doubles. The Pirates starting pitcher was Grady Fuchs, he threw eight innings, he gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Luke Johnson threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Grayson Fuchs, he went 1-for-5 for a RBI, Drew Tangen went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Tannery Stanley went

1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Blake Vagle went 1-for-4 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Abe Bullard went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Garrett Leusink went 1-for-3 and he scored a run Rick Hendrickson went 1-for-1 with a double, Grady Fuchs earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Griffin Bjerke scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Brandon Wedel, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Jordan Wosmek threw two innings, he gave up a hit, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Blake Karsch, he went 1-for-5 with a double and Josh Beier, he was hit three times by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Derek Dengerud went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Luke Knudsen earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Nathan Meyer went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Jordan Wosmek went 1-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Bennet Schultz went 1-for-3, Grant Paffrath went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Nathan Beier had a sacrifice bunt and Jordan Beier was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

ATWATER CHUCKERS 9 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 0

(Saturday June 11th)

The Chuckers defeated their league rivals the Pirates, backed by nine hits, five runs first inning, including four home runs and a double and very good defense. This was plenty of support for righty Josh Kingery, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one walk and eighteen strikeouts. Kobe Holtz threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Chuckers offense was led by Josh Cunningham, he went 2-for-6 with two home runs for five RBIs. Jack Peterson went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Veteran Jordan Olson went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Josh Kingery went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Ezra Kaping went 2-for-2 and Kolbe Holtz went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run. David Kingery earned a walk and he scored a run, Chris Fellows earned two walks, Afton Kaping and Jared Elkjer both earned a walk.

The Pirates starting pitcher was Bennet Evans, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Grant Fuchs threw four innings, he gave up one hit, one run, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Griffin Bjerke threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Blake Vagle threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Sam Oehlein threw one inning, he issued two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Pirates offense was led by Garrett Leusink, he went 2-for-4, Grant Fuchs went 1-for-2 and Sam Oehrlien went 1-for-3. Luke Johnson earned a pair of walks and Abe Bullard earned a walk.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE WEST

St. Joseph Joes 6-0

Sartell Muskies 4-1

Clear Lake Lakers 2-6

Sauk Rapids Cyclones 1-4

Sartell Stone Poneys 0-5

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE EAST

Monticello Polecats 4-0

Clearwater River Cats 3-2

Becker Bandits 2-2

Albertville Anglers 1-2

Roger Red Devils 1-4

SARTELL MUSKIES 11 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 1

(Wednesday June 8th)

The Muskies defeated their league rivals the Cyclones, backed by thirteen hits, including two doubles, a triple and two home runs and solid defense. This gave their pitchers good support, lefty John Schumer started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Veteran righty Dave Schlangen threw two innings, he gave up seven hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Riley Ahrndt, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Tim Burns went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he earned two walks and he was hit by a pitch. Andrew Deters went 2-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Jake Grueble went 1-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ethan Carlson went

2-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cody Partch went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and Adam Schellinger went 2-for-4. Carter Hemmesch went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Braeden Dykuizen scored a run.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Alex Harren, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Brandon Bokelman threw three innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, six walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Krepp threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued two walks.

The Cyclones offense was led by Owen Arndt, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Brandon Bokelman went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Noah Jensen went 1-for-4 with a double nine was hit by a pitch. Matt Krepp wen 2-for-4 and Jeff Solorz went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Connor Hemker went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Dane Dingmann went 1-for-4.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 14 BECKER BANDITS 4 (7 Innings)

(Wednesday June 8th)

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Bandits, backed by fourteen hits, including three triples and a double and solid defense. The Polecats starting pitcher was Michael Revenig, he threw a complete game to earn the win. he gave up eight hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Dustin Wilcox, he went 4-for-4 with a triple and a double for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Michael Olson went 2-for-5 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Keenan Macek went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Tommy Blackstone went 3-for-4 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Tanner Elkhart went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Ben Schaben had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam Dokkebakken had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cole Bovee went 1-for-4 for a RBI, Braydon Hanson went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored three runs and Dallas Miller earned a walk.

The Bandits starting pitcher was Andrew Kolbringer, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Will Thorn threw one inning in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Weston Schug threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs, and he recorded two strikeouts. Jackson Thorn threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, two walks, three runs and he recorded a strikeout.

The Bandits offense was led by Dalton Fouquette, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Matt Krenz went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Connor Rolf went 1-for-3. Ryan Groskreutz went 2-for-3 with a triple, Mitch Louden went 1-for-4, Will Thorn and Jackson Thorn both scored a run.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 10 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 3

(Saturday June 11th)

The Joes defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by ten hits, including two home runs and a pair of doubles. The Joes played solid defense in support of their pitchers. Blake Kilanowski started on the mound, threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Matthew Bolton threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Lukas Nyberg threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Joes offense was led by Andrew Rott, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and two doubles for four RBIs.Charlie Atkinson went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. John Huebsch went 1-for-4 with a home run and Lucas Theisen went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Noah Bissett went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Charlie Atkinson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Brandon Bissett earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam Schneider was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Lukas Nyberg earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Brett Knudsen, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jordan Golombiecki threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Jackson Phillip threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Joe Setrum, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles and he earned a walk. Tommy Gohman went 2-for-5, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Korte went 2-for-5 and Andrew Finneman went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Jordan Golombiecki earned two walks, Ben Kullberg and Brett Knudsen both earned a walk and scored a run, Ben Brown and Blake Brown both earned a walk.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 20 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 1 (7 Innings)

(Sunday June 12th)

The Polecats defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by nineteen hits, including, three triples and three doubles and solid defense. This gave the Polecats plenty of support, Tanner Eckhart started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, no walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Danny Blackstone closed in it out with one inning of relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Michael Revenig, he went 5-for-5 with a triple for thee RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Bosacker went 2-for-5 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Cole Bovee went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Braydon Hanson went

3-for-5 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs. Tommy Blackstone went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Keenan Macek went

1-for-4 with a triple, two sacrifice flys, two sacrifice bunts and he scored two runs. Dustin Wilcox went 1-for-5 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Danny Blackstone went 1-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Mike Smith, he threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, twelve runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Korte threw three innings, he gave up nine hits and eight runs. The Lakers offense was led by Matt Korte, he went 1-for-3, Blake Brown went 1-for-2 and Tommy Gohman scored a run.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 8 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 1

(Sunday June 12th)

The Joes defeated their league rivals the Cyclones, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles and they were aided by nine walks. The Joes played solid defense to give their pitcher great support. Tanner Aleshire started on the mound for the Joes, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Joes were led on offense by Andrew Rott, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Tanner Aleshire went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Lukas Theisen went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Noah Bissett went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brandon Bloch went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Tanner Blommer earned four walks and he scored a run. Sam Schneider had a stolen base and John Huebsch earned a walk.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Trygve Hanson, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, seven walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Terrence Moody threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Reid Lunser threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and one walk. Jeff Solorz threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Terrence Moody, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Tyler Hemker went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Jeff Solorz went

1-for-4, Brandon Bokelman was hit by a pitch, Trygve Hanson, Ethan Swanson and Reid Lunser all earned a walk.

BECKER BANDITS 7 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 4

(Sunday June 12th)

The Bandits defeated their league rivals the River Cats, backed by eight hits, including a home run. The Bandits starting pitcher was Matthew Moe threw six innings, to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Owen Kolbinger threw three innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Bandits offense was led by Ryan Groskreutz, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two big RBIs and Mitch Louden went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Dalton Fouquette went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Luke Schumacher went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Krenz went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Connor Rolf went

1-for-3. Will Fuller was credited for a RBI and Hunter Stulz scored a run.

The River Cats starting pitcher was Andy Nefs, he threw eight innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Ty Carper threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Jaxon Kenning, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Ty Carper went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Cody Thiery went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Jack Grell went 2-for-5. Nick Proshek went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Al Smith was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Jordan Picka earned a walk and he scored a run.

CENRAL VALLEY NORTH

Kimball Express 5-1

Cold Spring Rockies 4-2

Pearl Lake Lakers 4-4

Eden Valley Hawks 4-5

CENTRAL VALLEY SOUTH

Luxemburg Brewers 5-2

Watkins Clippers 5-2

St. Augusta Gussies 2-6

St. Nicholas Nicks 1-6

WATKINS CLIPPERS 17 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 0 (7 Innings)

(Sunday June 12th)

The Clippers defeated their league rivals the Nicks, backed by two doubles, a triple and a home run and solid defense. The Clippers starting pitcher was righty Justin Thompson, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, no walks and he recored a pair of strikeouts. Veteran lefty Dan Berg closed it out with two innings in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by feisty Nolan Geislinger, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Justin Thompson went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and rookie Myles Dziengel went 2-for-2 with a triple for three RBIS and he scored a pair of runs. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Block went

1-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Dan Berg went

1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Rookie Landon Neiman went 2-for-4, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Caden Neiman went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run. Dustin Kramer earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run, Colton Harff had a RBI and he scored a run and Lane Harff scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the NIcks was Derek Kuechle, he threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs and three walks. Nick Howen threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, eight runs and three walks. Dylan Rausch threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Nicks offense was led by Dylan Rausch, he went 2-for-3, Michael Bautch and Kaden Rausch both went 1-for-3.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 5 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 2

(Friday June 10th)

The Clippers defeated the league rival the Lakers, backed by eight hits, including a double and they were aided by six walks. The Clippers starting pitcher, Lefty Matt Geislinger threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up threw hits, two unearned runs and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Clippers were led by a pair of veterans, Dan Berg went 1-for4- with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Matt Geislinger went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Kevin Kramer went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Justin Thompson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Carson Geislinger went 1-for-3. Lincoln Haugen earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Block earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run, Lane Harff went 1-for-1 and Landon Neiman earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Chance Berger, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Justin Kunkel threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up a hit and he recorded two strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Nick Schmitt, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, Ryan Wieneke went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Andrew Schmitt went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Rudy Notch scored a run.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 12 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 1

(Sunday June 12th)

The Express defeated their league rivals, backed by fifteen hits, including three doubles and two home runs and sound defense. Righty Ben Johnson started on the mound he threw four innings, he gave three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Zach Dingmann threw four innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Scott Marquardt, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for five RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Veteran Adam Beyer went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Matt Dingmann went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks and Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Cade Marquardt went 4-for-5 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Tommy Friesen went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs and Ben Johnson went 1-for-3. Jaxon Marquardt went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Michael Hoffman had a pair of sacrifice flys and he scored a run. Austin Ruehle earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Jake Taurig earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Rudy Notch, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Mitch Wieneke threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Schmidt threw one inning, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Tommy Linn, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Rudy Notch went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Alex Lenzmeier went 1-for-3 and Ryan Wieneke earned a walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 7 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 1

(Saturday June 11th)

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Nicks, backed by twelve hits, including five doubles and solid defense. They gave their starting pitcher a good deal of support. Reed Pfannenstein threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up no hits, one run, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Cade Stang threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Brewers offense was led by Tyler Stang, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI. Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and Josh Lanctot went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs. Ethan Fruth went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Derrick Orth went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brady Kenning was credited for a RBI and Will Boeckman went 1-for-5. Luke Harren and Cade Stang both went 1-for-4, JT Harren went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Chris Knauss went 1-for-1 and Luke Schmidt was hit by a pitch.

The Nicks starting pitcher was veteran Travis Hansen, he threw a complete game, he gave up twelve hits, seven runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Tanner Rausch went 1-for-4, Michael Bautch earned a walk and he scored a run. Travis Hansen earned two walks and Drew Arnold earned a walk.

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 4 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 2

(Sunday June 12th)

The Gussies defeated their league rivals the Rockies, backed by eight hits, including a home tun and a double. This gave the Gussies pitchers enough support, they had Travis Laudenbach start on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Aaron Fruth threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Gussies offense was led by Tyler Bautch, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three big RBIs and Nate Gwost was credited for a RBI. Michael Laudenbach went 1-for-3 with a double and Truman Toenjes went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mitch Gwost went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Aaron Fruth went 2-for-4. Marcus Lommel earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Dustin Schultzenburg was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Rockies was Brady Blattner, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Connor Schoborg threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Brock Humbert threw one inning, he gave up one hits and one run.

The Rockies offense was led by David Jonas went 1-for-4 with a home run and Jordan Neu went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke VanErp went 2-for-4, Sam Zeihler had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Brock Humbert earned two walks.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 15 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 5 (7 Innings)

(Sunday June 12th)

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Hawks, backed by eleven hits, including a home run and they were aided by seven walks. They gave JT Harren great support, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Chris Clark threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, three walks and three runs. Reed Pfannenstein threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out, he gave up two hits, one walk, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Will Boeckman, he had a home run for three RBIs. Luke Harren went 1-for-4 with two sacrifice flys for three RBIs and he had a stolen base. Ethyn Fruth went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Josh Lanctot went 2-for-5 and DJ Kron went 1-for3- with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Derrik ORth earned four walks, scored four runs and he had a stolen base. Connor Clark earned three walks, he had three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Reed Pfannenstein earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Stang went 1-for-3, Luke Schmidt was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs and John Fish was credited for a RBI.

The Hawks pitching stats were not available. Their offense was led by Jackson Geislinger, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Luke Ludwig went 3-for-4 and Austin Schlangen went 1-for-3, he earned walk and he scored a run. Jordan Kelm went 1-for-2, he earned three walks and he scored a run and Cullen Hoffman went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Sam Nistler went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, David Pennertz and Tanner Olean both earned a walk.

EXHIBITION GAMES:

COLD SPRINGER SPRINGERS 4 AVON LAKERS 2 (7 Innings)

(Wednesday June 8th)

The Springers of the Arrow Head West League defeated the foe the Lakers from the Victory League, backed by six hits, including two doubles and a home run. They played tough defense in support of their starting pitcher, righty Mason Primus. He threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Drew Bulson went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Veteran Drew VanLoy went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Mason Primus went 1-for-3 with a home run and Brad Olson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Brian Hansen went 1-for-3, Joe Dempsey was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Hank Bulson earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher Matt Pichelmann threw three innings, he gave up five hits and three runs. Elian Mezquita threw four innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Riley Voit and Reese Gregory both went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Caleb Curry went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Cole Wellmann went 1-for-3. Elian Mezquita went 1-for-4, Joe Dolan earned a walk, Carter Philippi had a stolen base and Matt Meyer scored a run.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 7 ELROSA SAINTS 3

(Friday June 10th)

The Rockies from the Central Valley League defeated their rivals from the Stearns County League the Saints, backed by six hits including two doubles and they were aided by eight walks. The Rockies played solid defense in support of their starting pitcher Lefty Jake Brinker threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The offense was led by Tyler Geislinger, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brock Humbert and Luke VanErp both went 1-for-4 for a RBI, both earned a walk and each scored a run. Veteran David Jones went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Austin Dufner went 1-for-2 with a double. Brady Linn earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. Evan Acheson was credited for a RBI and he scored a run, Jordan Neu earned a walk and he scored a run and Calvin Kalthoff earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher was Riley Meyer, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jackson Peter threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Jackson Peter, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and he scored two runs. Gavin Kampsen went 1-for-3 and Blaine Fischer went

1-for-4. Ashton Dingmann went 1-for-2, Ryan Olmscheid and Riley Lenarz both earned a walk and each scored a run, Will Vanbeck earned a walk and Kevin Kuefler scored a run.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 12 DASSEL COKATO SAINTS 5

(Friday June 10th)

The Express from the Central Valley League defeated their foe from the North Star league the Saints, backed by twenty hits, including a home run. The Express starting pitcher was Michael Hoffman, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Dingmann threw four innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Scott Marquardt, he went 3-for-6 with a home run for three RBIs and Cade Marquardt went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Veteran Adam Beyer went 3-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run.Tommy Friesen went 4-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Noah Young went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Michael Hoffman went 3-for-6 and he scored three runs. Matt Dingmann went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks and Zach Dingmann earned two walks. Jake Taurig went 1-for-1 and Brian Marquardt earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher was Collin Krick, he threw four innings, he gave up eleven hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jim Althoff threw two innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Michael Leffler threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Michael Leffler, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Jordan Flick went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jim Althoff went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Ben Lindquist went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Steve Boger went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Tyler Brandel went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Noah Halonen went 1-for-4.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 9 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 5

(Wednesday June 8th)

The River Cats from the Sauk Valley League defeated their foe from the Central Valley League the Brewers, backed by eight hits, including a double three doubles, a pair of triples and a home run.

The River Cats offense was led by Ty Carper, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-2 with a triple and two doubles for a RBI and he scored two runs. Samson Schlegel went 1-for-2 with a triple, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Preston Schlegel went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Nick Proshek went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jack Grell went 1-for-2 and he earned a pair of walks and Cody Thiery went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored run. Al Smith was credited for a RBI, Jake Carper earned a walk and Jordan Picka earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Brewers starting pitcher was Brady Kenning, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. JT Harren threw one inning, he gave one hit, two runs and one walk. Jordan Fish threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, six runs and two walks. Connor Clark threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up a hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Reed Pfannenstein threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Chris Knauss threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Brewers offense was led by Luke Schmidt, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIS and DJ Kron earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Brady Kenning went 1-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run and Connor Clark went

1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Chris Clark went 1-for-3 and JT Harren earned two walks. Josh Lanctot went 2-for-2 and Reed Pfannenstein scored a run. Cade Stang earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Tyler Stang earned two walks and he scored a run.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 13 EAST BETHEL BANDITS 4

(Wednesday June 8th)

The Stone Poneys from the Sauk Valley League defeated the Bandits from the Eastern Minny League, backed by sixteen hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. This gave the Stone Poneys starting pitcher great support with five runs scored in the first inning and eight in the second inning. Righty Chase Heying started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Ben Pratt threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Reese Johnson threw the final two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys were led on offense by Shawn Lindsay, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs and Will Krenz went 3-for-5 with a double for four RBIs, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Jack Schaefer went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and player/manager Jeff Amann went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Kalen Lewis went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Zack Overboe went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Josh Schaefer went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Luis Aponte went

1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Brenden Boysen was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher and pitcher of record for the Bandits was Zach Voss. Their offense was led by Carter McLaughlin, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Josh Kosel went

2-for-4 for a RBI and Cole Vandenheuvel went 2-for-5. Mason Price went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Noah Granby went 1-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Lucas Huss earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch and Mitch Schakke was hit by a pitch.

LUVERNE REDBIRDS 10 KIMBALL EXPRESS 4

(Saturday June 11th)

The Redbirds from the Gopher League defeated their foe the Express from the Central Valley League in exhibition action. The Redbirds had a double, a triple and a home run in support of their pitchers, Derek Lundgren started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Cade Wenninger threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Redbirds offense was led by Skyler Wenninger, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Cade Wenninger went 2-for-4 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored a run. Brooks Maurer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Ethan Beyer was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Derek Lundgren went 3-for-5 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jake Haugen went 3-for-5 and he scored two runs and Ben Serie went 2-for-5. Gaige Nath went 1-for-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Charlie Reisch was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Mark Sterrett earned a walk.

The Express starting pitcher was Craig Meyer, he threw six innings, he gave up fourteen hits, ten runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Noah Young threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Express offense was led by veteran Adam Beyer, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and he scored two runs. Michael Hoffman went 2-for-2 for three RBIs and Noah Young went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Brian Marquardt and Cody Leither both went 1-for-4, Craig Meyer earned a walk and he scored a run and Cade Marquardt and Zach Dingmann both earned a walk.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 13 MONTROSE-WAVERLY STING 11

(Saturday June 11th)

The River Cats from the Sauk Valley League defeated their North Start League foe the Sting, backed by thirteen hits, including a home run and four doubles. Their starting pitcher was Jack Grell, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Collin Skaug threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Cody Thiery threw one inning, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded a strikeout. Jake Carper threw two innings, he gave up four hits, one run and two strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Ty Carper, he went 4-for-5 with a home run and two doubles for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Justin Houge went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Al Smith went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Adam Smith went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jack Grell went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Callan Henkemeyer earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored three runs. Cody Thiery went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Collin Skaug went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Sting was Mark Ricke, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tom Ogren he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. No. 5 gave up a hit, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts and Rob Moynagh gave up two hits.

The Sting leader on offense was Kirby Maynagh, went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and had a stolen base. Andrew Maynagh went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Brady Boedeker went 3-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Alex Smothers went 3-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Lonny Miles went 2-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored two runs. No. 5 went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Tom Ogren went 1-for-3. Nick Zellmer and Aiden Stigman both went 1-for-4.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 14 MONTROSE-WAVERLY STING 9

(Wednesday June 8th)

The Lakers from the Sauk Valley League defeated their foe from the North Star League the Sting, backed by twenty hits, including a pair of doubles. Drew Turnquist started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw two innings, he gave up two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ryan Szymanski threw six innings, he gave up six hits, four runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Tommy Gohman threw two innings, he gave up five hits, thee runs and he recorded one walk.

The Lakers offense was led by Brett Knudsen, he went 3-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Drew Turnquist went 3-for-6 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Stephen Ellingson went 3-for-6 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ben Brown went 3-for-5 for two RBI, he earned a walk, he had three stolen bases and he scored three runs. Tommy Gohman went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ryan Szymanski went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jordan Golombiecki went 3-for-5, he was twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jackson Philip went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, James Boyle went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jake Samuelson earned a walk and he scored a run.

There were no pitching stats made available for the Sting. Their offense was led by Alex Smothers went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jsmrd Stifman went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Kirby Moynagh went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Andrew Moynagh went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Cole Hansen went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Eddie Kolasa went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Johnny Goodwin went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch, Robb Moynagh earned a walk and he scored a run, Jared Alexander earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Tom Ogren had a stolen base.

RAMSEY RENEGADES 6 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 5

(Wednesday June 8th)

The Renegades from the Eastern Minny League defeated the Anglers from the Sauk Valley League in exhibition action. The Renegades collected nine hits, including a double to give their pitcher some support. Tanner Vogel started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Y threw one inning, he gave up three hits, five runs and three walks. Joe Chanski threw two innings, he recorded four strikeouts.

The Renegades were led on offense by Tyler Cowden went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Dakota Freilborg went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Raul Varela went

1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Erik Olson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Jake Saari went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and #22 went

1-for-4 and he scored a run. Joe Chanski went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Anglers starting pitcher was Easton Knealing threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Jacob Eisentrager threw five innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Anglers offense was led by Sam Draeger went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Eric Fouquette went 3-for-4 and he scored a run. Dan went

2-for-5 for two RBIs and Nick Dinkel earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Jacob Dinkel went 1-for-3 and Carter Dornsbach went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk. Tyler Bartholomew earned a walk and he scored a run, Easton Knealing scored a run, Karter Gruenwald, Carson Andrews and Jacob Eisentrager all earned a walk.

ST. MICHAEL SAINTS 16 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 1

(Friday June 10th)

The Saints from the Metro Minny defeated their foe from the Sauk Valley League the Anglers, backed by eleven hits. The Saints starting pitcher was Ethan Knutson, he threw five innings, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout. No. 6 threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts and No. 9 threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Ethan Krehbiel-Valaga, he went 4-for-5 for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jordan Krupke went 4-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Marcus Krupke went 2-for-5 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jack Carroll went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Braeden Levandowski went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Travis Brown was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Reed Brown went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Jared Krehbiel went 3-for-6 and he scored two runs. Matt Carlsen went 2-for-6 and he scored a run and Ethan Knutson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Anglers starting pitcher was Sam Draeger threw one inning, he gave up eleven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Colton Lanberg gave up ten hits, ten runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. The Anglers offense was led by Easton Knealing, he went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Jacob Dinkel, Kurtis LeKatz and Jacob Eisentrager all earned a walk.

