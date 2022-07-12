Town Ball Weekly – July 12th, 2022

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Back for the ninth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, EGF Mass and Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

(July 6th thru July 10th)

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

WATKINS CLIPPERS 6 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 1

(Friday July 8th)

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Gussies, backed by eleven hits, including eight doubles and solid defense. Righty Justin Thompson started on the mound for the Clippers, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run, four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Clippers were led on offense by Carson Geislinger, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and player/manager Matt Geislinger went 2-for-2 with two doubles and he scored a run. Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Brendan Ashton went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Veteran Dan Berg went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Carter Block went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and Landon Neiman went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Lane Harff went 1-for-1 and Justin Thompson earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI.

The starting pitcher for the Gussies was Travis Laudenbach, threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs and one walk. Zach Laudenbach threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Gussies offense was led by Aaron Fruth, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Marcus Lommel earned a walk and he scored a run and Truman Toenjes was hit by a pitch. Mitch Gwost and Zach Laudenbach both earned a walk.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 7 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 4

(Sunday July 10th)

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Rockies, backed by sixteen hits, including a triple and two doubles. The Clippers put five runs in the fifth inning, this gave their starting pitcher great support. Righty Carter Block started for the Clippers, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Carson Geislinger threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Clippers offense was led by Branden Ashton, he went 4-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Carter Block went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Nolan Geislinger went 3-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, he earned one walk, he had three stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Lincoln Haugen went 2-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Carson Geislinger went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Justin Thompson went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Landon Nieman went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-3, Dustin Kramer earned two walks and Lane Harf scored a run.

The Rockies starting pitcher was Eli Backes, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Connor Schoborg threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Trevor Lardy threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Cole Fuchs threw one inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by David Jonas, he went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs. Alex Geislinger went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Tyler Geislinger went

1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Brady Linn went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Jordan Neu went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Brady Blattner went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Brock Humbert went 1-for-4, TJ Neu went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Collin Eskew scored a run.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 5 KIMBALL EXPRESS 0

(Saturday July 9th)

The Rockies defeated the Central Valley League rivals the Express, backed by eleven hits, including a triple and a double and good defense. Their starting pitcher was lefty Jake Brinker, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. He faced the minimum of twenty-seven batters, thanks to a couple of timely double plays.

The Rockies offense was led by Alex Geislinger, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Austin Dufner went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Jordan Neu went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and Brady Blattner had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Tyler Geislinger went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. David Jonas went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly, Cal Kalthoff and Evan Acheson both went 1-for-4 and both scored a run.

The Express starting pitcher was Zach Dingmann, he threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Craig Meyer threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave four hits, and three runs and Tommy Friesen closed it out with 2/3 of an inning in relief. The Express Matt Friesen went 1-for-3 and Brain Marquardt earned a walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 11 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 4

(Saturday July 9th)

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Nicks, backed by eight hits, including a pair of home runs. The starting pitcher for the Brewers was Brady Kenning, he threw a compete game, he gave up four hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Reed Pfannenstein, he went 2-for-4 with a home run, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Luke Schmidt went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Luke Harren went 2-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher and pitcher of record for the Nicks was Nick Howen. Their offense was led by Dylan Rausch, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tanner Anderson went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Michael Bautch went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 5 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 0

(Sunday July 10th)

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Hawks, backed by ten hits, including four doubles and good defense. The Express starting pitcher was righty Ben Johnson, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, no walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Andy Dingmann closed it out with two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Ben Johnson, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI. Austin Ruehle went 2-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Cade Marquardt went 3-for-5 for a RBI and Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run.

Tommy Friesen went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Michael Hoffman had a sacrifice bunt and he earned two walks, Noah Young and Ashton Hanan both earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Hawks was Ben Arends, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded a strikeout. Austin Berg threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Hawks offense was led by Cullen Hoffman, he went 2-for-4 and Luke Ludwig went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Jordan Kelm and Austin Schlangen both went

1-for-4 and Tanner Olean went 1-for-5. Matthew Pennertz went 1-for-1 and Sam Nistler was hit by a pitch.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 8 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 4

(Sunday July 10th)

The Brewers defeat their Central Valley League rivals the Gussies, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles. The Brewers starting pitcher was lefty JT Harren, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Righty Reed Pfannenstein threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Reed Pfannenstein, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brady Kenning went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored a run. Veteran Derrik Orth went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Josh Lanctot went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Ethyn Fruth went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Luke Harren went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Will Boeckman went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Tyler Stang earned three walks and Thomas Warner had a stolen base.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Tyler Bautch, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Aaron Fruth threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Gussies were led on offense by Marcus Lommel, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Mitch Gwost went 5-for-5 and Tyler Bautch was credited for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Nate Gwost went 1-for-4 with a double and Adam Gwost went 2-for-4. Travis Laudenbach went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs and Zach Laudenbach earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE STANDINGS

NORTH

Kimball Express 10-2

Cold Spring Rockies 7-5

Pearl Lake Lakers 5-9

Eden Valley Hawks 3-10

SOUTH

Luxemburg Brewers 11-2

Watkins Clippers 9-3

St. Augusta Gussies 3-8

St. Nicholas Nicks 2-9

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

ST. JOSEPH JOES 10 MONTICELLO POLECATS 6

(Sunday July 10th)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Polecats, backed by nine hits and they were aided by five walks. The starting pitcher for the Joes was Isaac Benesh, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Charlie Atkinson threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. Isaac Holthaus threw one inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Tanner Staller, he went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs. Ben Alvord went 1-for-2 for 2 RBIs and he was hit twice by a pitch and Noah Bissett went 4-for-5 with two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Tanner Aleshire went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Blommer went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Lukas Theisen went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Hunter Blommer went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Andrew Rott earned two walks and he scored a run, Sam Schneider earned a walk and he scored a run and Matt Bolton scored a run.

The Polecats starting pitcher was Michael Revenig, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs and two walks. Tommy Blackstone threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, six runs and one walk. Braydon Hanson threw two innings, he gave up one hit and two walks.

The Polecats offense was led by Ethan Bosacker, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored scored a run.Tommy Blackstone went 3-for-5 with a triple for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Michael Revenig went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Sam Dokkebakken went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Braydon Hanson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Michael Olson scored a run.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 18 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 5 (7 In.)

(Friday July 8th)

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Stone Poneys, backed by twenty-three hits, including a home run, one triple and four doubles. Their starting pitcher was lefty Tanner Eckhart, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, four urns, and he recorded five strikeouts. Jakob Kounkel threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Danny Blackstone close it out with one inning of relief, he face three batters.

The Polecats were led by Michael Olson, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for 5 RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Kennan Macek went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Braydon Hanson went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and he scored two runs.

Ethan Bosacker went 3-for-5 with a triple and a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Danny Blackstone went 4-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Joe Tupy went 3-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Dustin Wilcox went 2-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Tanner Eckhart went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Cole Bovee went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs. Player/manager Gary Revenig made a pinch running appearance in the top of the seventh inning.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Chase Heying, he threw three innings, he gave up eleven hits, eleven runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Nate Nierenhausen threw one inning, he gave up two hits and two runs. Jeff Amann threw two innings, he gave up four hits and four runs. Ben Pratt threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Will Kranz, he went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Jeff Amann went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Shawn Lindsay went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Zack Overboe went 1-for-4. Tyler Hemmesch earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Kalen Lewis went

1-for-4. Louis Aponte went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 3 ROGERS RED DEVILS 0

(Saturday July 9th)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Red Devils, backed by ten hits and solid defense. The Joes starting pitcher was Blake Kilanowski, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Tanner Bloomer, he went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Lukas Theisen went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Noah Bissett went 2-for-5. Brandon Bissett went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs, John Huebsch went 1-for-4, Brandon Bloch and Hunter Bloomer both earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Red Devils was Luke Welle, he threw a complete game, he gave up ten hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Bryan McCallum went 3-for-4 and Luke Welle went 1-for-4. Luke Selken and Blake Bachowski went 1-for-3 and each earned a walk.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 8 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 4

(Sunday July 10th)

The Stone Poneys defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by nine hits and good defense. They were aided by seven walks, this gave their starting pitcher Reece Johnson great support, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Max Koprek threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Tyler Hemmesch, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. William Kranz went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Zack Overboe was credited for a RBI. Player/manager Jeff Amann went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Teddy Fleming went 2-for-6 and Shawn Lindsey went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Kalen Lewis went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs, Dylan Gerdes earned three walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Josh Schaefer was hit by a pitch.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Jordan Golombiecki, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Alex Kreiling threw three innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Stephen Ellingson, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Matt Korte went 1-for-f for a RBI and Tommy Gohman earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he was credited for a RBI. Tyler Maurer went 1-for-2, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Joe Setrum earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Blake Brown went 1-for-4 and Jordan Golombiecki went

1-for-3.

ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 2 BECKER BANDITS 1

(Wednesday July 6th)

The Anglers defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Bandits, backed by nine hits and solid defense. Their starting pitcher Sam Draeger threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Anglers offense was led by Eric Fouquette, he went 2-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Justin Cornell went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Logan Eisentrager went 1-for-2 with a double. Nick Dinkel went 1-for-4 and Easton Knealing went 1-for-3. Karter Gruenwald went 1-for-1 and Colton Lunberg went 1-for-1.

The Bandits starting pitcher Weston Schug, threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. The Bandits offense was led by Dalton Fouquette, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Jackson Thorn went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Hunter Stulz, Nolan Murphy and Ryan Groskreutz all went 1-for-4, Connor Rolf earned a walk and Mitch Louden scored a run.

BECKER BANDITS 2 ROGERS RED DEVILS 1

(Thursday July 7th)

The Bandits defeated their Sauk Valley rivals the Red Devils, backed by nine hits and solid defense. They put up two big runs in the second inning, that was enough support for the Bandits starting pitcher Matt Moe. He threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Bandits offense was led by Luke Schumacher, he went 3-for-3 for a RBI and Will Thorn went 2-for-4 with a double. Matt Moe was credited for a RBI and Kreeden Bloomquist went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Wyatt Flint went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Mitch Louden went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Ryan Groskreutz went 1-for-4.

The starting pitcher for the Red Devils was Bryan McCallum, he threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, two runs, and he recorded one strikeout. The Red Devils offense was led by Hunter Wavinak, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Tyler Bjork went 1-for-4 and Luke Selken went 1-for-3. Luke Welle earned a walk and Dustin Carlson scored a run.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 11 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 2

(Saturday July 9th)

The River Cats defeated their Sauk Valley league rivals the Anglers, backed by fourteen hits, including four doubles and aided by seven walks. They played solid defense in support of their starting pitcher righty Andy Nefs. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up seven hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Jake Carper, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Zeus Schlegel went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Callan Henkemeyer went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Cody Thiery went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Ty Carper went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Samson Schlegel went 1-for-3 and Jordan Picka earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Nick Proshek went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run, Hunter Holewa had a stolen base and he scored a run, Angustin Rodriquez had a stolen base and he scored a run, Jack Grell earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Anglers starting pitcher was Jacob Dinkel, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Dinkel threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs and he issued two walks. Tommy Schaupp threw one inning, he gave up a hit, one walks and a run.

The Anglers offense was led by Brady Yakesh, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Eric Fouquette went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tommy Schaupp went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Karter Gruenwald went 1-for-3. Jacob Dinkel and Easton Knealing both went 1-for-4. Mason Chartier went 1-for-2 and Dan Jersey had a sacrifice fly for a RBI.

ROGERS RED DEVILS 6 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 4

(Sunday July 10th)

The Red Devils defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Anglers, backed by twelve hits, including two doubles. The Red Devils starting pitcher was Player/Manager Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Red Devils offense was led by Luke Selken, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Sam Ripley went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Hunter Wavinak went went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and a stolen base. Tyler Bjork went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Eric Simon went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Welle went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ryan Davidson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher was Logan Eisentrager, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Tommy Schaupp threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit.

The Anglers offense was led by Eric Fouquette, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and he had a stolen base. Charlie Jerpseth earned a walk and he was credited for two RBIs and Easton Knealing went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Justin Cornell was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Dan Jerde went 1-for-3, Colton Lunberg went 1-for-2, Brady Yakesh earned a walk and Jacob Eisentrager had a stolen base and Nick Dinkel scored a runs.

ROGERS RED DEVILS 4 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 1

(Sunday July 10th)

The Red Devils defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Anglers in game two of their double hitter. The Red Devils collected ten hits and very good defense. The Red Devils starting pitcher was Player/Manager Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum, he threw his second complete game of the afternoon to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Red Devils offense was led by Kody Lamb, he went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tylor Bjork and Luke Welle both went 2-for-4 and Big Mac went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Sam Ripley went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Ryan Davidson went 1-for-3. Hunter Wavinak earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Dakota Rockstad went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Eric Simon went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk and Blake Bachowski earned a walk.

The Anglers starting pitcher was Tommy Schaupp, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. Colton Lunberg threw four innings, he gave up six hits, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Brady Yakesh threw one inning, he gave up two hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Anglers offense was led by Brady Yakesh, went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Mason Chartier went 2-for-2 and he scored a run. Karter Gruenwald went 1-for-2 and Justin Cornell was hit by a pitch.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE STANDINGS

(Monday July 11th)

Sauk Valley West

St. Joseph Joes 10-1

Sartell Muskies 6-4

Sartell Stone Poneys 5-6

Sauk Rapids Cyclones 2-8

Clear Lake Lakers 2-9

Sauk Valley East

Monticello Polecats 9-1

Clearwater River cats 7-3

Becker Bandits 6-6

Rogers Red Devils 3-6

Albertville Anglers 2-8

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

ELROSA SAINTS 7 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 6 (10 Innings)

(Friday July 8th)

The Saints the North Stearns County leader defeated their rivals Martins the South Stearns County leader, backed by eight hits including a home run. The Saints starting pitcher was Payton VanBeck, he threw eight innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks an he recorded eleven strikeouts. Veteran righty Ethan Vogt closed it out with two innings of relief to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Saints offense was led by Jackson Peter, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Derek Wiener went 1-for-4 for three RBIs and Kevin Kuefler went 3-for-5 and he scored two runs. Will VanBeck went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice and he scored two runs. Ashton Dingmann and Peyton Winter both earned a walk.

The Martins starting pitcher was Scott Lieser, he threw nine innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Ben Schroeder threw one inning, he gave up one unearned run.

The Saints offense was led by Tanner Arceneau, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs. Kyle Lieser went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Scott Lieser went 2-for-5. Brady Goebel went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Ryan Messer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Avery Schmitz went 1-for-4, Matthew Schlangen, Michael Schlangen and Derek Koll each scored a run.

ELROSA SAINTS 4 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 2

(Sunday July 10th)

The Saints defeat their Stearns County League rival the Grovers, backed by thirteen hits and very good defense. The Saints starting pitcher was Wyatt Steffensen, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Will VanBeck threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Gavin Kampsen, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and Ashton Dingmann went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Derek Wiener went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Matt Schmitz had two sacrifice bunts for a RBI. Peyton Winter went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kevin Kuefler went 1-for-4, Will VanBeck went 1-for-5 and Jackson Peter earned a walk.

The Grovers starting pitcher was Josh Roelike, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Jaron Klaphake threw two innings, he gave up one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Joe Schwinghamer threw two innings, he gave up one hit and Ben Klaphake threw one inning, he gave up three hits and one run.

The Grovers offense was led by Tyler Moscho, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Andrew Welle was credited for a RBI. Kurt Marthaler went

1-for-5, Tanner Klaphake and Jordan Klaphake both went 1-for-4. Colton Meyer earned two walks, Alex Welle earned two walks and Jaron Klaphake earned two walk and he scored a run.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 4 RICHMOND ROYALS 2

(Saturday July 9th)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rivals the Royals, backed by seven hits and very good defense. The Lakers starting pitcher was Trent Wendlandt, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Carter Wessel threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Carter Wessel, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jason Kampsen earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Spencer Lieser went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Grant Ludwig went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk and Weston Brinkman went

1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matthew Lieser went 1-for-4, Shane Kampsen and Nick Dingman both earned a walk.

The Royals starting pitcher was Dalton Thelen, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Dusty Adams threw two innings to close it out.

The Royals offense was led by Sam Holthaus, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Dalton Thelen went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Dusty Adams went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Chase Aleshire earned a walk and he scored a run. Cole Schmitz, Justin Schroeder and Cameron Miller all went 1-for-4.

RICHMOND ROYALS 14 ROSCOE RANGERS 1 (7 innings)

(Sunday July 10th)

The Royals defeated their Stearns County rivals the Rangers, backed by sixteen hits, including one home run and they were aided by six walks. The Royals starting pitcher was Luke Jokela, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Grady Notch threw two innings, he gave up two hits.

The Royals offense was led by Sam Holthaus, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs. Chase Aleshire went 4-for-5 for two RBIs and Adam Backes went

2-for-3 for three RBIs. Brennan O’Brien went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Cameron Miller went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Cole Schmitz went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Dustin Adams went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Kyle Budde went

1-for-4 and he scored two runs. Carter Thelen and Aaron Budde both scored a run and Justin Schroeder went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs.

The Rangers starting pitcher was Parker Brezinka, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Brandon Schlepler issued two walks and Devon Savage threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Austin Pauls, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Jordan Schleper went 1-for-3, Brandon Schleper went 3-for-3 and Josh Mackedanz scored a run.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 2 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 1

(Sunday July 10th)

The Martins starting pitcher was righty Bryan Schlangen, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded fifteen strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Tanner Arceneau, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Kyle Lieser and Scott Lieser both went

2-for-4 and Avery Schmitz was credited for a RBI. Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Nolan Reuter went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice, Brady Goebel and Matthew Schlangen both earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Grant Ludwig, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Weston Brinkman threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Carter Wessel threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense included: Shane Kampsen, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Grant Ludwig went 1-for-4 and Nick Dingman had a sacrifice bunt.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 8 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 6

(Sunday July 10th)

The Silverstreaks defeated their Stearns County League rival the Chargers, backed by eight hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. They were aided by seven walks, this gave their starting pitcher Veteran righty Jim Thull good support. He threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up eleven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Will Funk threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Neal Anderson, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Caden Sand went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Joe Stangler went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Jacob Hinnekamp went 1-for-4 for a RBI had a stolen base and Hunter Rademacher had a pair of sacrifice flys for two RBIs. Will Funk went 2-for-4 with two doubles and he scored two runs, Chad Funk went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Logan Funk had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Carter Birr earned two walks and he had a pair of stolen bases and Carter Schiffler was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Chargers was Reagan Nelson, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Anthony Revermann threw five innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ben Welle threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Chargers offense was led by Jamie Terres, he went 4-for-5 with a double for a RBI, Eric Terres and Nathan Terres both went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Eric scored a run. Corey Schoenberg went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Austin Schoenberg went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks. Dylan Gertken went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Devon Orbeck went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Luke Dehmer went 1-for-3, Ben Welle and Tyler Rademacher both scored a run.

GREENWALD CUBS 7 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 2

(Saturday July 9th)

The Cubs defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Grovers, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles and solid defense. The Cubs starting pitcher was Brett Englemeyer, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Gabe Schweiters, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tyler Leukam went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ethan Ettel went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Englemeyer went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and Brett Englemeyer went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Derek Wessel went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Carter Braun had a stolen base and he scored a run and Ryan Kraemer earned a walk.

The Grovers starting pitcher was Matt Imdieke, he threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up seven runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Josh Roelike threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired one batter.

The Grovers offense was led by Jordan Klaphake, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Tyler Moscho went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk and Tanner Klaphake went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Andrew Welle went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Colton Meyer went 1-for-4, earned a walk and he scored a run. Kurt Marthaler went 1-for 3 and he was hit by a pitch.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE STANDINGS

NORTH

Elrosa Saints 10-1

New Munch Silverstreaks 6-6

Spring Hill Chargers 6-6

Meirie Grove Grovers 5-7

Greenwald Cubs 3-9

SOUTH

St. Martin Martins 9-2

Richmond Royals 8-4

Farming Flames 7-5

Lake Henry Lakers 4-8

Roscoe Rangers 1-11

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

ATWATER CHUCKERS 3 REGAL EAGLES 1

(Sunday July 10th)

The Chuckers defeated their County Line rivals the Eagles, backed by eleven hits and very good defense. Their starting pitcher was Josh Kingery, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Chuckers offense was led by Josh Cunningham, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Jordan Olson went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Jack Peterson earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Kobe Holtz went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Josh Kingery went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run and David Kingery went 1-for-5, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Chris Fellows and Logan Strauman both went 1-for-4 and Jeff Peterson went 1-for-5.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Jordan Wosmek, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nathan Meyer threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up a hit and one walk. Brandon Wedel threw three innings in relief, he gave up a hit and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Blake Karsch, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Josh Beier went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Nathan Meyer went 1-for-4, Jordan Beier was hit by a pitch and Jordan Wosmek and Chi Schnieder both earned a walk.

STARBUCK STARS 3 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 2

(Sunday July 10th)

The Stars defeated the County Line rivals the Pirates, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles and they played great defense. The Stars starting pitcher was Matt Gruber, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Austin Versteeg threw four innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Drew Olsonaski threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up a hit, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Michael Gruber threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Stars offense was led by Aaron Versteeg, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Darion Alexander went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Michael Gruber went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and Matt Gruber went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Andrew Toop went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jackson Hendrickson went 1-for-4, Austin Versteeg was hit by a pitch and Mitchell Gruber had a sacrifice bunt.

The Pirates starting pitcher was Grady Fuchs, he threw nine innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Grant Fuchs threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and one run.

The Pirates offense was led by Garrett Leusink, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI and Blake Vagle went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk an he scored a run. Grayson Fuchs went 3-for-6 and he scored a run and Luke Johnson went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks. Grady Fuchs went 1-for-4, Tanner Stanley earned two walks and he had a sacrifice bunt and Griffin Bjerke earned a walk.

NLS LAKERS 8 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 5

(Sunday July 10th)

The Lakers defeated their County Line League rivals the Twins, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles. The Stars starting pitcher was Weston Gjerde, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Justin Johnson, he went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jared Cortez went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Jaiden Henjum went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit twice by a pitch and Luke Ruter had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Weston Gjerde earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs. Aaron Zimmer went 2-for-4 with a double and Christian Diederich went 1-for-4. Ryan Torkelson was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs, Alex Baker and Brandon Rasmusson both scored a run and Regan Carlson earned a walk.

The Twins starting pitcher was Derek Dolezal, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and one walk. Mike Danielson threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Evan Haugen threw 1/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Twins offense was led by Mike Danielson, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Scott Rambow went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Adam Schrader went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he earned a walk. Ben Kulset went 3-for-5 and Jett Salonek went 1-for-4 with a double. Hunter Magnuson earned two walks and he scored two runs. Derek Dolezal was hit by a pitch and Josh Soine scored a run.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE STANDINGS

Atwater Chuckers 8-1

Starbuck Stars 7-2

Regal Eagles 4-5

New London-Spicer Twins 4-4

Paynesville Pirates 3-7

NLS Lakers 2-7

VICTORY LEAGUE

AVON LAKERS 8 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 7

(Sunday July 10th)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rivals the Steves, backed by thirteen hits, including a home run and four doubles. The Lakers put up four big runs in the fifth inning to give their pitcher support. Mitch McIntyre started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Adam Harlander threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Joe Dolan threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Carter Holthaus, he went 1-for-4, with a home run for four big RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Riley Voit went

2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Caleb Curry went 1-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Cole Welmann went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Peyton Randall went 3-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ryan Janzen went 2-for-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Joe Dolan went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Meyer went 1-for-5 and he earned a walk and Reese Gregory earned a walk.

The Steves starting pitcher was Jack Greenlun, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Chris Belling threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Derek Durant threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Steves offense was led by Cole Fuecker, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Greenlun went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Mathew Meyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Blake Guggenberger went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Ben Omann went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Andrew Wollak went 1-for-4. Derek Durant went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Bo Schmitz earned a walk and he scored a run and Riley Hartwig earned a walk and he scored a run.

NISSWA LIGHTING 6 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 1

(Friday July 1st)

The Lightning defeated their Victory League rivals the Steves, backed by ten hits, including a home run, triple and a double and very good defense. The Lightning starting pitcher was Chris Pederson, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Lighting offense was led by veteran Jeremiah Piepkorn, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for three RBIs. Kody Ruedisili went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Drew Boland went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Matt Caperson went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run. Chris Pederson went 1-for-4 with a double, Nicholas Nelson went 1-for-3, Tyler Wittwer earned a walk and he scored a run and Aaron Jenkins earned a walk.

The Steves starting pitcher was Landon Lunser, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Ben Omann threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Blake Guggenberger threw the final inning in relief, he retired the three batters he faced.

The Steves offense was led by Cole Fuecker, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Mathew Meyer went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Blake Guggenberger went 1-for-4, Bo Schmitz earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Nick Greer earned a walk and Andrew Wollak scored a run.

AVON LAKERS 12 FLENSBURG FALCONS 0 (8 Innings)

(Friday July 8th)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rivals the Falcons, backed by ten hits, good defense and they were aided by ten walks. The Lakers starting pitcher was Matt Pichelmann, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two hits, no walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Joe Dolan, went 1-for-3 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Cody Stich went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Riley Voit went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Carter Holthaus earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI. Ryan Janzen went

1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Elian Mezquita went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs. Jackson Henderson went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Reese Gregory went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cole Wellmann went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Gunnar Gustafson, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs and four walks. Simon Pantzke gave up two runs and he issued four walks. Daniel Kokett threw three innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Blake Meyer threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and one run. The Falcons offense included Brent Carry, he went 1-for-3 and Gerard Kokett went 1-for-2.

ST. WENDAL SAINTS 11 AVON LAKERS 9

(Saturday July 9th)

The Saints defeated their Victory League rivals the Lakers, backed by sixteen hits, including two home runs. The Saints put up five big runs in the fifth and three in the bottom of the 9th for the walk off win. Their Saints starting pitcher was Jordan Gombos, he threw six innings, he gave up eleven hits, eight runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Dickmann threw three innings, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Austin Dickmann, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs, for six RBIs, one Grand Slam, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Jack Opatz went 1-for-5 for three RBIs, Connor Brett went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tanner Reis went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Charlie Slivnik went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Peter Schumer went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Jordan Gombos went 3-for-4. Tyler Huls went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Tanner Tomasek scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Cole Wellmann, threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, eight runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Jackson Henderson threw three innings, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense led by Jackson Henderson, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Carter Philippi went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for a RBI and he scored three runs. Cole Wellmann went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Carter Holthaus went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Ryan Janzen went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brandon Holm went 2-for-3 for a RBI. Izaac Hutchinson went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Logan Harren went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Matt Meyer went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Riley Voit went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 3 OPOLE BEARS 0

(Sunday July 10th)

The Black Sox defeated their Victory League rivals the Bears backed by six hits and good defense. Their Black Sox starting pitcher was Andrew Kerzman, he threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up seven his, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Carter Neuenschwander threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Carter Sawyer went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Trevor Sawyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Bryan Benson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and had a stolen base and Jake Braegelmann went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Pesta went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Matt Johnson earned a walk.

The Bears starting pitcher was Tate Lange, he threw six innings, he gave up two hits, one run, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Isaiah Folsom threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Austin Lange, he went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Drew Lange went 1-for-4. Isaiah Folsom, Dierks Opatz and Jordan Schmitz all went 1-for-4. Dominick Hoikka and Blake Niemeyer both went 1-for-3 and each earned a walk.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 12 FLENSBURG FALCONS 1 (7 Innings)

(Sunday July 10th)

The Saints defeated their Victory League rivals the Falcons, backed by ten hits, including two home runs and a double. They played solid defense in support of their pitchers. Starting pitcher was Cody Skwira, he threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run, six walks and recorded seven strikeouts. Righty Peter Schumer threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he slammed the door shut, as he gave up just one hit and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Tanner Reis, he went 2-for-4 with home run and a double for four big RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brandon Dickmann went 1-for-2 with a home run for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Connor Breth went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and Charlie Slivnik went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored run. Peter Schumer was on top of his game, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Player/manager Tyler Huls went 1-for-5, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jack Opatz was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Austin Dickmann earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Ethen was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Jordan Gombos was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Falcons was Dillon Menson, he threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Jeremy Mugg threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Russ Fellbuam threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Blake Meyer threw two innings, he gave up one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Jeremy Mugg, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Reese Hubbard went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Blake Meyer earned two walks, Russ Fellbaum and Cooper Grashorn both earned a walk.

ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 4 AITKIN STEAM 3

(Sunday July 10th)

The Riverdogs defeated their Victory League rival the Steam on a walk off, in the bottom of the tenth inning. The Riverdogs collected five hits and they were aided by seven walks. This gave righty Zach Leibold support, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Nathan Psyck threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and issued six walks. Righty Jacob Leibold earned the win in relief, he threw 1/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout to close out the game.

The Riverdogs offense was led by Grayson Suska, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he had a pair of stolen bases. Tyler Jendro went

1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit three times by a pitch and he scored a run. In the tenth inning he was hit by a pitch that forced in the winning run for the walk off. Drew Yourczek earned three walks, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored the walk off run. Player/manger Ryan Snyder went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Zack Cekalla earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady Brezinka had a sacrifice bunt, he was hit by a pitch and he scored scored a run. Nathan Psyck was hit hit by a pitch and he earned a walk, Will Gorecki earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Nate Benusa had a sacrifice bunt.

The staring pitcher for the Steam, was Riley C. (His name wasn’t found on their roster) he threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, and he recorded two strikeouts. Caden Kjetstrom threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jake Ince threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Carson Kullhem threw three innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded one strikeout and Jon Blanchette issued two walks.

The Steam offense was led by Jon Blanchette, he went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Caden Kjetstrom went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Carter Dox went 3-for-4 and he earned a walk and Riley C was hit by a pitch an he earned a walk. Hunter Hills went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Carson Kullhem had a stolen base and he scored a run and Hunter Nissen earned a walk.

VICTORY LEAGUE STANDINGS

South/West

Sobieski Skis 11-1

St. Stephen Steves 9-3

Avon Lakers 9-4

Freeport Black Sox 6-7

Upsala Bluejays 6-7

St. Wendel Saints 5-8

Randall Cubs 4-9

Swanville Swans 3-11

Opole Bears 2-11

Flensburg Falcons 0-13

North/East

Pierz Lakers 11-2

Nisswa Lightning 11-2

Fort Ripley Rebels 10-3

Foley Lumberjacks 8-4

Buckman Billy Goats 8-4

Pierz Brewers 7-6

St. Mathias Devils 5-8

Pierz Bulldogs 5-8

Aitkin Steam 4-8

Royalton Riverdogs 4-9

ARROWHEAD WEST (REGION 2B)

MOORHEAD BREWERS 5 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 4 (11 Innings)

(Saturday July 9th)

The Brewers defeated their Arrowhead West rivals the Springers, backed by fourteen hits, including two home runs and solid defense. The starting pitcher was veteran righty David Ernst, he threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jayse McLean threw four innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Nick Salentine, he went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and a stolen base. Braydon Jacobson went 1-for-5 with a home run and Jayse McLean went 1-for-6 with a home run. Matt Oye went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Chandler Ibach went 3-for-5 and he scored a run. Tanner Adam went 3-for-5 and Brandt Kolprak went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs.

The starting pitcher for the Springers was Zach Femrite, he threw nine innings, he gave up eleven hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Mason Primus threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by Joe Dempsey, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned two walks. BJ Huls went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Brian Hansen went 2-for-3, he earned three walks and he had a stolen base. Nick Pennick went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Brad Olson went 2-for-5. Tate Wallet went 1-for-6 for two RBIs and Mason Primus went 1-for-5.

ARROWHEAD WEST STANDINGS (REGION 2B)

Moorhead Brewers 5-0

Hamel Hawks 3-1

Cold Spring Springers 2-3

Moorhead Mudcats 1-2

Sobieski Skis 1-3

Brainerd Bees 1-3

EGF MASS 0-2

EXHIBITION GAMES:

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 7 KIMBALL EXPRESS 3

(Wednesday July 6th)

The Springers from the Arrowhead West League defeated their rivals from the Central Valley League the Express, backed by eight hits, including a home run, triple and double. The Springers played solid defense and they put up three big runs in the sixth inning, in support of their starting pitcher, veteran righty Drew VanLoy, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Eli Emerson threw one inning in relief, he retired three batters. Veteran righty Eric Meyer threw the final inning in relief, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Springers offense was led by Brian Hansen, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for five big RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Austin Athmann went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Tate Wallet had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk and he played outstanding defense. Jeron Terres went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brad Olson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nick Pennick went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Will Huls went 1-for-1 with a triple and Hank Bulson earned a walk.

The Express starting pitcher was Matt Dingmann, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, and four walks. Veteran righty Craig Meyer threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Ben Johnson, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles and he scored a pair of runs. Cade Marquardt went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Brian Marquardt went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and Zach Dingmann went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Cody Leither went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Dingmann went 2-for-4, Noah Young was hit by a pitch and Adam Beyer earned a walk.

BUFFALO BULLDOGS 7 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 6

(Sunday July 10th)

The Bulldogs of the North Star league defeated the Springers from the Arrowhead West League, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was Ethan Hansen, he threw one inning and he gave up one hit. Josh Gavin threw four innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Michael Weber threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bulldogs were led on offense by Colton Haight, he went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Ethan Hansen went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Cole LaPlante went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Brett Renshaw and Ryan Gaughan both went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Evan Soeffker went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. J D O’Connell went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Michael Weber earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Justin Johnson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Springer starting pitcher was Nick Penick, he threw one inning, he gave up one hit. Henry Bulson threw three innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Sean Terres threw three innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Eli Emerson threw one inning in relief. Mason Primus threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by Drew Bulson went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tate Wallet went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jeron Terres went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Brian Hansen went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run. BJ Huls went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Alex Jungels earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Brad Olson went 1-for-4 and Nick Penik went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

RICHMOND ROYALS 11 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 8

(Wednesday July 6th)

The Royals from the Stearns County League defeated their foe from the Sauk Valley League the River Cats, backed by seventeen hits, including a home run and two doubles. Their starting pitcher was rookie Carter Drontle, he threw 4 1/3 innings. He gave up two hits, six runs, eight walks and he recorded a strikeout. Righty Justin Schroeder closed it out with 4 2/3 innings of relief, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by veteran Cole Schmitz, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Cameron Miller went

3-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Dalton Thelen went 2-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Chase Aleshire went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Kyle Budde went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam Holthaus went 2-for-5 with a double and Justin Schroeder went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Dusty Adams went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Carter Thelen went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brennan O’Brien earned a walk.

The River Cats starting pitcher was Preston Schlegel, he threw four innings, he gave up eleven hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jake Carper threw four innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Zeus Schlegel threw one inning in relief, he gave up one run, three walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Tyler Carper, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Callan Henkemeyer had two sacrifice flys for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Preston Schlegel went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jaxon Kenning went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Jordan Picka was credited for a RBI. Samson Schlegel went 1-for-3, earned three walks, had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Jake Carper went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Hunter Holewa went

1-for-2 and he scored a run. Al Smith went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Adam Smith went 1-for-2, Zeus Schlegel earned two walks and he scored two runs and Jack Grell earned a walk.

WILLMAR RAILS 9 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 6

(Wednesday July 6th)

The Rails from the Corn Belt Leagued defeated their rivals the Twins from the County Line league, backed by twelve hits, including a home run and a a pair of doubles. The Rails starting pitcher was Patrick Courtney, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jack Baumgart threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he gave up one run. Christian Lessman threw the final inning in relief, to earn the save, he issued one walk.

The Rails offense was led by Ian Koosman, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Riley Lessman went 3-for-5 for a RBI and Wade Fischer went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Jayden Dierenfeld went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Josh Tinklenberg went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run and Gunnar Banks went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Zach Reierson went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.Christian Lessman went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Sam Etterman went 1-for-3 and Adam Herman scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Twins was Ben Kulset, he threw 8 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jett Salonek threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Twins offense was led by Hunter Magnuson, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ben Kulset went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Josh Soine went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Derek Dolezal went 2-for-5 and Jake Rambow was hit by a pitch and credited for a RBI. Mason Tougtes went

1-for-3 and Jett Salonek went 1-for-1. Scott Rambow earned three walks and he scored a run, Dalton Rambow was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Adam Schrader earned a walk and Gavin Radabaugh scored a run.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 7 REGAL EAGLES 1

(Saturday July 9th)

The Lumberjacks from the Victory League defeated their County Line rivals the Eagles, backed by fifteen hits, including a triple three doubles. The Lumberjacks starting pitcher was Michael Moulzolf, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Veteran righty Mike Beier threw three innings to close it out, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Wyatt Ziwicki, he went 3-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Kyle Kipka went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Josiah Peterson went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Drew Beier went 2-for-6 with two doubles for a RBI and Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-4, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Tony Stay and Brandon Buesgens both went 2-for-5, Michael Moulzolf was credited for a RBI and Mitch Loegering earned a walk.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Adrian Belden, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Joe Beier threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and one walk. Josh Beier threw the final inning to close it out, he gave up two hits.

The Eagles offense was led by Nathan Meyer, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles and Nathan Beier went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Derek Dengerud went 2-for-5 and Blake Karsch went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Jordan Wosmek went 1-for-5, Luke Knutson went 1-for-2 and Adrian Belden was hit by a pitch.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 10 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 5

(Friday July 8th)

The River Cats from the Sauk Valley League defeated the Rockies from the Central Valley League, backed by eight hits, including five doubles and aided by eight walks. The starting pitcher was Ty Carper, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Cody Thiery threw the final two innings in relief, he retired the six batters he faced.

The River Cats offense was led by Jordan Picka, he went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he earned two walks. Jack Grell went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Ty Carper went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Preston Schlegel went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Zeus Schlegel went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Nick Proshek had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run, Al Smith was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Hunter Holewa had two stolen bases and he scored a run.

The Rockies starting pitcher was TJ Neu, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Brady Blattner threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jordan Neu threw the final inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Rockies offense was led by Tyler Geislinger, he went 1-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brady Blattner went 1-for-4 for a RBI and David Jonas had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Cal Kalthoff went 1-for-4 with a double, Evan Acheson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Luke Van Erp and Eli Backes both scored a run.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 3 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 2

(Wednesday July 6th)

The Stone Poneys from the Sauk Valley League defeated their foe the Riverdogs from the Victory league, backed by eight hits and good defense. The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was righty Nathan Nierenhausen, threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jackson Voss threw two innings in relief, he recorded a strikeout. Reece Johnson threw one inning in relief to earn the save, he recorded one strikeout.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Will Kranz, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Gavan Schulte went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Kalen Lewis went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Player/manager Jeff Amann went 2-for-4 and Brenden Boesen went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Teddy Fleming went 1-for-4, Zack Overboe had a sacrifice bunt and Shawn Lindsay earned a walk.

The Riverdogs starting pitcher was Zach Leibold, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Nathan Psyck threw three innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Rookie righty Jake Leibold threw two innings, he gave up one hit and one walk.

The Riverdogs were led by Rookie Will Gorecki, he had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyler Jendro went

2-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Nathan Psyck went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Nate Benusa went 1-for-4. Drew Yourczek went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Zack Cekalla went 1-for-4 and Zach Leibold earned a walk and he scored a run.

RAMSEY RENEGADES 8 ROGERS RED DEVILS 7

(Tuesday July 5th)

The Renegades from the East Minney League defeated their foe from the the Sauk Valley League in exhibition action. The Renegades collected eleven hits. They put up runs early to build a lead and hung on for the win. The starting pitcher for the Renegades was Payton Brown, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Isaiah Franz threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Tanner Vogel threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run, and he recorded one strikeouts. Cooper Kennedy threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Ramsey offense was led by Keith Bistodeau, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Jacob Mitchell went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Max Loven went 3-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Zach Loven went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Jake Saari went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs and Tanner Vogel went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had two stolen bases. Dakota Freiburg earned a walk, he a stolen base and he scored a run and Tony Lazar was credited for a RBI.

The starting pitcher for the Red Devils was Sam Orgon, he threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.Dakota Rockstad threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Red Devils offense was led by Tylor Bjork, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, one stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Adam Eldredge went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Sam Ripley went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Welle went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum went 1-for4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Hunter Wavinak was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Dustin Carlson was credited for a RBI. Sam Erickson went 1-for-3, Eric Simon went 1-for-2 and Sam Knight went 1-for-5.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

Central Valley League

Friday July 15th

Kimball Express at Watkins Clippers 7:30

Sunday July 17th

Cold Spring Rockies at Kimball Express 2:00

Luxemburg Brewers at Eden Valley Hawks 2:00

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Wednesday July 13th

Sauk Rapids Cyclones at Stone Poneys 7:30

Becker Bandits at Rogers Red Devils 6:00

Clearwater River Cats at Albertville Anglers 7:30

Friday July 15th

Sartell Muskies at Monticello Polecats 7:30

Saturday July 16th

Sauk Rapids Cyclones at Sartell Muskies 1:30

Clearwater River Cats at St. Joseph Joes 1:30

Stone Poneys at Rogers Red Devils 1:30

Albertville Anglers at Monticello Polecats (1:00/3:00) 2 games

Sunday July 17th

Rogers Red Devils at Clear Lake Lakers 3:00

St. Joseph Joes at Sauk Rapids Cyclones 1:30

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

Friday July 15th

Meire Grove Grovers at St. Martin Martins 8:15

Saturday July 16th

St. Martin Martins at Farming Flames 8:15

Sunday July 17th

Richmond Royals at Elrosa Saints 1:30

Lake Henry Lakers at Roscoe Rangers 1:30

Greenwald Cubs at New Munich Silverstreaks 1:30

VICTORY LEAGUE

Saturday July 16th

Avon Lakers at Opole Bears 1:30

Freeport Black Sox at Sobieski Skis 1:30

Royalton Riverdogs at Foley Lumberjacks 1:30

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

First Round of League Playoffs (TBA)

ARROWHEAD LEAGUE (REGION 2B)

Wednesday July 13th

Hamel Hawks at Cold Spring Springers 7:30

Saturday July 16th

Hamel Hawks at Brainerd Bees 3:00/5:00 (2 Games)

Sunday July 17th

Hamel Hawks at Moorhead Brewers 2:00

EXHIBITION GAMES:

Wednesday July 13th

Avon Lakers at St. Joseph Joes 6:15

Friday July 15th

St. Nicholas Nicks at Clearwater River Cats 6:15

Minnoka Gray’s at Stone Poneys 7:30

Farming Flames at Avon Lakers 7:30

St. Wendel Saints at New Munich Silverstreaks 6:45

Saturday July 16th

Cold Spring Rockies at Richmond Royals 12:00

Cold Spring Springers at Eagan Bandits 12:00

Cold Spring Springers at Chanhassen Red Birds 5:00

Sunday July 17th

Becker Bandits at Pearl Lake Lakers 2:00

Monticello Pole Cats at Isanti Red Birds 4:00