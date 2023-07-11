Town Ball Update – July 11th, 2023

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my tenth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

ELROSA SAINTS 4 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 3

(Friday July 7th)

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Grovers, backed by six hits and very good defense. The Saints starting pitcher was Will VanBeck, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Wyatt Steffenson threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Saints offense was led by Derek Wiener, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for a pair of RBIs and he scored a run. Jackson Peter and Ashton Dingmann both went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Kevin Kuefler went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Blaine Fischer earned a walk and he scored a run and Casey Lenerz earned a walk.

The Grovers starting pitcher was Josh Olmscheid, he threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Their offense was led by Andrew Welle, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Colton Meyer went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Welle went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Josh Olmscheid went 1-for-4 and Kurt Marthaler was credited for a RBI.

GREENWALD CUBS 2 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 0

(Saturday July 8th)

The Cubs defeated their league rivals the Grovers, backed by nine hits, good defense and a very good pitching performance. Brett Engelmeyer threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Kegan Stueve, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Weston Middendorf went 3-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Thomes went 2-for-4, Tyler Hoffman went 1-for-4 and Sam Frieler earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Brett Engelmeyer went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Tyler Engelmeyer went 1-for-4 with a stolen base.

The Grovers starting pitcher was Matt Imdieke, he threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Grovers offense was led by Kurt Marthaler, he went 1-for-3 with a walk, Ryan Olmscheid earned a walk and Alex Welle and Josh Olmscheid both went 1-for-4.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 3 RICHMOND ROYALS 1

(Saturday July 8th)

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Royals, backed by five hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. The Lakers starting pitcher was crafty righty Grant Ludwig, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Grant Ludwig, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Matt Lieser went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Jason Kampsen went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Sam Hopfer went 1-for-3 with a double and Carter Wessel went 2-for-4. Shane Kampsen went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and and Trent Wendlandt went 1-for-4.

The starting pitcher for the Royals was DJ Schlleicher, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits three runs and one walk. The Royals offense was led by Tyler Prom, he went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Kyle Budde went 2-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch. Cole Schmitz went 1-for-5, Connor Dols went 1-for-4, Carter Thelen earned a pair of walks and he had a stolen base, Justin Schroeder was hit twice by a pitch and Grady Notch scored a run.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 2 GREENWALD CUBS 1

(Saturday July 8th)

The Chargers defeated their league rivals the Cubs, backed by five hits, including a double and very good defense. The Chargers starting pitcher Ben Welle threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four singles, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led Jamie Terres, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he was hit twice by a pitch. Ben Welle went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nathan Terres went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch, Dylan Gertken had a stolen base and Corey Schoenberg scored a run. Owen Meyer went 1-for-4 and Luke Dehmer went 1-for-3.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Tyler Hoffman, he threw eight innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Tyler Engelmeyer went 1-for-4 and Tyler Hoffman went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Brett Engelmeyer went 1-for-4, Gabe Schwieters went 1-for-1 and Keagan Stueve scored a run.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 10 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 9

(Sunday July 9th)

The Silverstreaks defeated their league rivals, backed by fourteen hits, including a home run and one double. They were aided by six walks, their starting pitcher was veteran righty Jim Thull, he threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs. Ty Reller threw three innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Caden Sand threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Brandon Holm threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout to earn the win.

Their offense was led by Brandon Holm went 4-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Logan Funk went 5-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and Carter Schiffler went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Will Funk went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and Devin Hansen went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Carter Birr went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Joe Hoppe went 1-for-1, Hunter Goihl earned a walk and he scored a run, Ty Reller and Keagan Stangler both scored a run.

The Chargers starting pitcher was Ben Welle, he threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Anthony Revermann threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up five hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Reagan Nelson threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and one walk.

The Chargers offense was led by Dylan Gertken, he went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a trio of runs. Owen Meyer went 2-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored two runs. Corey Schoenberg went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Austin Schoenberg went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Devon Orbeck went 1-for-5 for a RBI, Luke Dehmer and Nathan Terres both went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Jamie Terres went 1-for-5 and Tyler Rademacher scored a run.

ROSCOE RANGERS 8 RICHMOND ROYALS 5

(Sunday July 9th)

The Rangers defeated their league rivals the Royals, backed by eleven hits, including three doubles. The Rangers starting pitcher was Bryce Vanderbeek, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Rangers offense was led by Max Ahtmann, he went 2-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Chris Vanderbeek went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Brayden Vanderbeek went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Brandon Schleper went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jordan Schleper went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Russ Leyendecker went 1-for-4 with a double and Josiah Utsch went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Austin Pauls was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Bryce Vanderbeek had a sacrifice fly.

The Royals starting pitcher was Luke Jokela, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Carter Thelen threw four innings in relief, he gave up five hits, six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Larson threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Justin Schroeder, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and CarterThelen went 2-for-4. Kyle Budde went 1-for-5 with a double and Grady Notch went 1-for-3 with a double. Cole Schmitz went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Tyler Prom was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Brennan O’Brien went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Conner Dols scored a run.

FARMING FLAMES 8 GREENWALD CUBS 3

(Sunday July 9th)

The Flames defeated their league rivals the Cubs, backed by fourteen hits, including a home run and one double. Their starting pitcher was Adam Nibaur, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Flames offense was led by Tylor Schroeder, he went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Owen Sunderman went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Aaron Eiynck went 3-for-6 and he scored a run. Carson Holthaus went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Josh Becker went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit twice by a pitch and Adam Winkels went 1-for-4. Tylor Fourre went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Will Mergen went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Adam Winkels went 1-for-4.

The starting pitcher for the Cubs was Tyler Hoffman, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Tyler Engelmeyer threw three innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Tyler Engelmeyer, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Tyler Hoffman went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Tyler Leukam went 2-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Ethan Ettel earned a walk. Brett Engelmeyer went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Max Wehlage went 1-for-3 with a double and Tyler Thomes went 1-for-3.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 11 ST. JOSEPH JOES 7

(Saturday July 8th)

The River Cats defeated their league rivals the Joes, backed by twelve hits, including a home run and three doubles and they were aided by eight walks. Their starting pitcher was Andy Nefs, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Jake Carper threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Jordan Picka, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen bae and he scored a pair of runs. Zeus Schlegel went 2-for-4 with two doubles for for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Preston Schlegel went 2-for-4 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Samson Schlelgel went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Nick Proshek went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Bryan McCallum went 1-for-5 and Jack Grell earned a trio of walks and he scored a run.

The Joes starting pitcher was Joey Atkinson, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Isaac Bensch threw five innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Tanner Blommer, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Brandon Bissett went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Joey Atkinson went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Rott went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. John Huebsch went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Ben Alvord went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Brandon Bissett earned a walk. Charlie Atkinson went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Lukas Theisen went 1-for-4.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 11 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 3

(Sunday July 9th)

The Joes defeated their league rivals the Anglers, backed by fifteen hits, including a pair of home runs and two doubles. They played good defense in support of their pitchers, Matt Bolton started on the mound for the Joes, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Lukas Theisen threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, three runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Andrew Rott threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, no walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Joes offense was led by Andrew Rott, he went 1-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs. Joe Atkinson went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and Lukas Theisen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run.Tanner Blommer went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Brandon Bloch went 1-for-3 for a RBI and John Huebsch went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Ben Alvord went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Blake Kilanowski went 1-for-2 with a double. Jonah Schneider went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Brandon Bissett went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Andy Ahlschlager scored a run.

The Anglers starting pitcher was Nick Dinkel, he threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up fourteen hits, ten runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Jacob Dinkel threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and one run. The Anglers offense was led by Dan Jerde, he went 2-for-5 with a double, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Dornsbach went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Karter Gruenwald went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Colton Lindberg went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks and Brad Gusse earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Alex Bollman earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI and Joel Cornell was hit by a pitch.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 15 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 6

(Sunday July 9th)

The Stone Poneys defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by fourteen hits, including a triple and a double. The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Nate Nierenhausen, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Max Koprek threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Josh Vorpahl threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Will Kranz, he went 1-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Braeden Dykhuizen went 2-for-6 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Veteran Dan O’Connell went 2-for-5 with a triple for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Player/manager Jeff Amann went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Jackson Vos went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit a trio of times by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Jack Schaefer went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Blake Haus went 3-for-5, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jalen Vorpahl had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Teddy Fleming went 1-for-6, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Ty Ulven, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Steve Ellingson threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and three walks. M. Smith threw one inning, he gave up two hits and N. Hamak threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up five runs and three walks. Ryan Skyzmanski threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and three runs.

The Lakers offense was led by Ben Brown, he went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Tommy Gohman went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Justin Hagstrom was credited for a RBI. Calvin Schmitz went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Caleb Leintz went 1-for-5 for a RBI and B. Brown went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Steve Ellingson went 1-for-2, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run, Jackson Phillipp went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored two runs and Jordan Golombiecki earned a walk.

BECKER BANDITS 13 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 5

(Sunday July 9th)

The Bandits defeated the league rivals the Cyclones, backed by eleven hits and they were aided by twelve walks. The starting pitcher for the Bandits was Cam Fischer, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Weston Schug threw five innings in relief, he recorded four strikeouts to earn the win.

The Bandits offense was led by Jackson Thorn, he went 2-for-6 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Ryan Groskreutz went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a trio of runs. Will Thorn went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Mitch Louden went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Keenan Hjernstad went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Dalton Fouquette went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Matt Krenz went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Connor Rolf earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Nolan Reiter earned three walks, he had a trio of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Noah Jensen, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit, five runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Owen Arndt threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Ben Rothstein threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Luke Pakkala threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts. Justin Houge threw one inning, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Cyclones offense was led by Ben Rothstein, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and a stolen base. Noah Jensen went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Terrance Moody went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and and Tyler Hemker earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Luke Pakkala went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Owen Arndt went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Justin Houge earned a walk.

VICTORY LEAGUE

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 7 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 6

(Saturday July 8th)

The Steves defeated their league rivals the Riverdogs, backed by seven hits, including a pair of home runs and a pair of doubles. The Steves starting pitcher was Landon Lunser, he threw seven innings, to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Derek Durant threw two innings in relief, to earn the save, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Steves offense was led by Blake Guggenberger, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for four RBIs and he earned a walk. Cole Fuecker went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jack Greenlun went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Mathew Meyer went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Logan Siemers went 2-for-4 with a double and Brandon Waldvogel earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Ben Omann and Derek Durant both earned a walk and both scored a run and Andrew Wollak earned a walk.

The Riverdogs starting pitcher was Grayson Suska, he threw eight innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, seven walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Nathan Psyck gave up one hit and one run.

The Riverdogs offense was led by Nate Bunusa, he went 1-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs. Grayson Suska went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Nathan Psyck went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Jendro went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Brady Yourczek went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Nick Leibold went 1-4 and he scored a run, Zack Cekalla went 1-for-4 and Ryan Snyder earned a walk and he scored a run.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 10 ST. WENDELL SAINTS 5

(Sunday July 9th)

The Steves defeated their league rivals the Saints, backed by thirteen hits, including three doubles and a home run. The starting pitcher for the Steves was Jack Greenlun, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave gave up eight hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Derek Durant threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Logan Siemers, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs and he earned a walk. Cole Fuecker went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Wollak went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Blake Guggenberger went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mathew Meyer went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Reid Lunser went 1-for-1. Bo Schmitz went 1-for-5, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Jack Greenlun earned three walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Derek Durant scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher was Austin Dickmann, he threw seven innings, he gave up eleven hits, seven runs, seven walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Chase Lyon gave up one run and Peter Schumer threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Saints offense was led by Tanner Tomasek, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Logan Harren went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs, Brandon Dickmann went 2-for-4 with a double and Peter Schumer earned a pair of walks and he was credited for a RBI. Austin Dickmann went 2-for-6, Charlie Slivnik went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Tanner Reis earned a walk and Chase Lyon scored a run.

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 10 OPOLE BEARS 0

(Saturday July 8th)

The Billygoats defeated their league rivals the Bears, backed by fourteen hits, including three home runs and two doubles.The Billygoats played good defense in support of their starting pitcher Matt Toutges, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Billygoats offense was led by Jack Suska, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs for four RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Ben Thoma went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Kummet went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Toutges went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Andrew Rueckert went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Noah Boser went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Max Barclay went 1-for-4. Joe Kahl went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Travis Kahl was credited for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Bears starting pitcher was Hunter Ahrens, he gave up four hits, five runs and one walk. Isaiah Folsom threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Blake Niemeyer threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Bears offense was led by Hunter Boeckerman, he went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk and Isaiah Folsom and Drew Lange were both hit by a pitch. Max Posch went 1-for-3 and Luke Bienick went 1-for-1.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 21 AITKIN STEAM 1

(Sunday July 9th)

The Lumberjacks defeated their league rivals the Steam, backed by twenty-two hits, including seven doubles and two home runs. They were aided by seven walks and they played very good defense. The Lumberjacks starting pitcher was Derek Beier, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Logan Winkelman threw three innings, he gave up one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Chuck Hackett threw the final inning in relief, he issue one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Chuck Hackett, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Mitch Keeler went 3-for-5 with a double four four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Dan Marod went 3-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a quad of runs. Noah Winkelman went 4-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Drew Beier went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Josiah Peterson went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles for a RBI an he scored a run. Joe Ziwicki went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Alex Foss went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and veteran Mike Beier scored a run. Mitch Loegering went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Logan Winkelman went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Colby Johnson earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Steams starting pitcher was Logan Olson, he threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Caiden Kjelstrom threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up fifteen hits, twelve runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Steam offense was led by Kyle Cluff, he went 1-for-3 and Zack Ehnstrom had a sacrifice fly. Hunter Hills earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Jake Ince earned a walk, Landon Janzen was hit by a pitch and Jon Blanchette scored a run.

SOBIESKI SKIS 13 UPSALA BLUE JAYS 1

(Sunday July 9th)

The Skis defeated their league rivals the Blue Jays, backed by thirteen hits, including three doubles and a home run. The Skis starting pitcher Scott Litchy threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Collin Eckman, he went 2-for-3 for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Beau Thoma went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Filippi went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joey Hanowski went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jake Kapphahn went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Riley Hirsch went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Dusty Parker went 1-for-4 and he scored a trio of runs, Riley Czech was credited for a RBI and he earned a walk and Matt Baier went 2-for-4.

The Blue Jays starting pitcher was Matt Swanson, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. B. Lange threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Blue Jays offense was led by Levi Lampert, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and Micah Ripplinger went 1-for-1. Justin Cichon, Brandon Welinski and Matt Swanson all went 1-for-3.

SOBIESKI SKIS 21 FLENSBURG FALCONS 1

(Sunday July 9th)

The Skis defeated their league foes the Falcons, backed by fifteen hits, including four home runs and six doubles and aided by twelve walks. They played very good defense in support of their pitchers, George Moore started on the mound for the Skis, he threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Collin Kray threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit one run and he recorded four strike outs.

The Skis offense was led by Collin Eckman, he went 4-for-6 with two home runs and two doubles for eight RBIs and he scored a quad of runs. Scott Litchy went 4-for-5 with two home runs and a double for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Collin Kray went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Gabe Hirsch went 1-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Riley Czech went 1-for-1 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run and Beau Thoma went 1-for-4, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Zach Opatz went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a trio of runs. Jake Kapphahn earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Dusty Parker went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, George Moore earned two walks and Matt Filippi earned a walk and he scored a run.

PIERZ BREWERS 11 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 2

(Sunday July 9th)

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Riverdogs, backed by sixteen hits, including two home runs and four doubles and good defense. The starting pitcher for the Brewers was Jonah Prokott, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Gunnar Wicklund threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Ryan Rausch threw the final inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was a led by Gunnar Wicklund, he went 4-for-5 with a home run and a double for three RBIs. Rylee Rausch went 2-for-6 for three RBIs and he scored a trio of runs. Jonah Prokott went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and Jared Prokott went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Mike Leindenfrost went 1-for 3 for two RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Pete Schommer went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Ryan Stuckmeyer went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Cody Kimman was hit by a pitch. Preston Veith went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs, B. Kiel went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and J. Marshik went 1-for-1.

The Riverdogs starting pitcher was Zach Leibold, he threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Nate Psyck threw two innings in relief, he gave upon six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Riverdogs offense was led by Grayson Suska, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Yourczek went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Nate Benusa went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Ethan Walcheski went 1-for-4 with a double, Tyler Jendro went 1-for-2 and he was hit twice by a pitch, Brady Brezinka was hit by a pitch and Nate Psyck earned a walk.

RANDALL CUBS 10 OPOLE BEARS 2

(Sunday July 9th)

The Cubs defeated their league rivals the Bears, backed by nine hits, and they played solid defense. The Cubs starting pitcher was Travis Wenzel, he threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Brett Strack, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Lawrence Filippi had a pair of sacrifice flys for two RBIs and Nathan Benning went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Andrew Marod had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Travis Wenzel went 2-for-5, with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Darin Gerads went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and Kyle Peters hit was credited for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Ricky Drew and Alex Gwost both went 1-for-4 and each scored a run and Carter Natvig went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Bears starting pitcher was Tate Lange, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Hunter Ahrens threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Luke Bieniek he went 2-for-4 with a double and Alex Lange went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Lange went 2-for-4 and David Heinen earned a walk. Jordan Schmitz went 1-for-2 and Isaiah Folsom went 1-for-3.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

WATKINS CLIPPERS 4 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 1

(Saturday July 8th)

The Clippers defeated their league rivals the Brewers, backed by seven hits, including home run and a double and good defense. The Clippers starting pitcher was player/manager, Lefty Matt Geislinger, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one run, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Carter Block, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Carson Geislinger went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Kevin Kramer went 2-for-3 with a home run, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Dustin Kramer went 1-for-3, Brendan Ashton was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Matt Geislinger earned a pair of walks.

The Brewers starting pitcher was Dusty Adams, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and one walk. Reed Pfannenstein threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Josh Lanctot, went 2-for-4 with a home run and JT Harren and Derrik Orth both earned a walk. Luke Harren, Brady Kenning, Will Boeckman and Sam Iten all went 1-for-4.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 14 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 4

(Sunday July 9th)

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Rockies, backed by fifteen hits and they made some very good defensive plays. Lefty JT Harren started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Brady Kenning threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Brewers offense was led by Ethyn Fruth, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Josh Lanctot went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Sam Iten went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Luke Harren went 3-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. JT Harren went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Cade Stang went 1-for-1 for two RBIs. Derrik Orth went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Will Boeckman earned a walk, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run and Brady Kenning went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Dean Kron went 1-for-1 for two RBIs, Ian Hunstiger went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Reed Pfannenstein scored a pair of runs. Jake Stalboerger had a stolen base and Mike Paul and Dusty Adams both earned a walk and he each scored a run.

The Rockies staring pitcher Cole Fuchs threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. TJ Neu threw two innings, he gave up six hits, six runs and three walks and Eli Backes gave up one hit.

The Rockies offense was led by Austin Dufner, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Evan Acheson was credited for two RBIs. Alex Geislinger went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. David Jonas went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Jordan Neu scored a run. Brady Weber went 1-for-3 with a double and Luke VanErp went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Brock Humbert earned a walk and he scored a run, Cole Fuchs and Brady Leverington both earned a walk.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 3 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 0

(Sunday July 9th)

The Clippers defeated their league rivals and neighbors the Hawks, backed by eleven hits and very good defense. The Clippers starting pitcher was Carson Geislinger, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Veteran lefty Dan Berg threw two innings to earn the save, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Clippers offense was led by Carson Geislinger, he went 1-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and veteran catcher, Lincoln Haugen went 2-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Kevin Kramer went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Myles Dziengel went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Brendan Ashton went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Gavin Mathies went 2-for-4 and the veteran Dan Berg went 1-for-5. Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Carter Block earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Nathan Geislinger, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Austin Berg threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Hawks offense was led by David Pennertz, he went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Austin Schlangen went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch. Sam Nistler went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks and Luke Ludwig went 1-for-2, he was hit twice by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Jackson Geislinger went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk, Cullen Hoffman went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Matt Unterberger earned a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 4 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 2

(Sunday July 9th)

The Express defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by fifteen hits, including four doubles and good defense. Tommy Friesen started on the mound for the Express, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Andy Dingmann threw two innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits and two runs. Matt Dingmann threw two innings to earn the save, he gave up one hit and one walk.

The Express offense was led by Tommy Friesen, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Matt Friesen went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and veteran Adam Beyer went 1-for-5. Cody Leither went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Brian Marquardt went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Scott Marquardt went 2-for-5 with a double. Cade Marquardt went 1-for-5 and Brooks Marquardt scored a run. Ashton “Schuggs” Hanan went 1-for-3, Zach Schmidt went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Zach Dingmann was hit by a pitch.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Nolan Notch, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Justin Kunkel threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Mitch Wieneke threw 2/3 of an inning, he retired two batters.

The Lakers offense was led by Adam Braun, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Rudy Notch went 2-for-3 with a triple and he was hit by a pitch and Nick Schmidt went 1-for-4. Austin Lenzmeier went 1-for-3, Cole Klaphake scored a run, Max Fuchs was hit by a pitch and Colton Fruth earned a walk.

COUNTY LINE

REGAL EAGLES 5 NLS TWINS 1

(Sunday July 9th)

The Eagles defeated their league rivals the Twins, backed by seven hits and very good defense. The Eagles starting pitcher was Brandon Wedel, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Grant Paffrath threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and two walks.

The Eagles offense was led by Jordan Beier, went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Luke Knutson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Chi Schneider went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and and Bennett Schultz earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI. Aidan Beldon and Jordan Wosmek both went 1-for-3 and both scored a run. Derek Dengerud earned a walk and he scored a run, Josh Beier earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Nathan Meyer earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Twins was Cayden Hansen, threw four innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Kulset threw four innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Adam Schrader, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Josh Soine went 2-for-4. Mike Danielson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Cayden Hansen went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Derek Dolezal went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch, Ben Kulset went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and. Brayden Skindelien was hit by a pitch.

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 9 NL-SUNBURG LAKERS 5

(Sunday July 9th)

The Pirates defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by twelve hits, including three doubles and they were aided by five walks. The Pirates starting pitcher was Grady Fuchs, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, one run, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Bennett Evans threw four innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Drew Tangen, he went 3-for-5 for three RBIs, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Garret Leusink went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Rick Hendrickson went 3-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Grady Fuchs went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Grayson Fuchs went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a trio of runs, Luke Johnson was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Sam Oehrlein scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Weston Gjerde, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Justin Johnson threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Luke Ruter threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Aaron Zimmer, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Luke Ruter went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jaiden Henjum went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Weston Gjerde went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Justin Johnson went 1-for-5, Luke Jeseritz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Chris Moist went 1-for-3.

EXHIBITION GAMES:

JORDAN TOURNAMENT

(2023 Charlie Larca Memorial)

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 9 HANSKA LAKERS 1

(Saturday July 8th)

The Springers from the Arrowhead West defeated the Lakers from the Tomahawk East, backed by fourteen hits, including three doubles and a home run. The Springers starting pitcher was veteran righty Zach Femrite, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Brad Olson, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Dempsey went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Brian Hansen went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Drew VanLoy went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Ero Wallin went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Drew Bulson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jeron Terres went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mason Primus went 2-for-3, Nick Penick went 1-for-3 and he scored a trio of runs, Beck Loesch went 1-for-1 and he was hit by a pitch and Brady Schafer had a stolen base.

The Hanska starting pitcher was Aaron Portner, he threw a complete game, he gave up fourteen hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Brady Mosenden went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk and Derick Wilfahrt went 2-for-3 for a RBI. Kevin Larson went 2-for-4, Gabe Knowles earned a walk and he scored a run and Sam Knowles was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 7 WATERVILLE INDIANS 2

(Saturday July 8th)

The Springers of the Arrowhead West League defeated their foe the Waterville Indians from the 13/60 League, backed by ten hits, they were aided by five walks and they played solid defense. The Springers starting pitcher was righty Nick Penick, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Ero Wallin, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mason Primus went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Jack Arnold went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Zach Femrite went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Jeron Terres earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brian Hansen and Brad Olson both went 1-for-3 and each scored a run and Joe Dempsey scored a run. Hank Bulson went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brady Schafer went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

The Indians starting pitcher was Dalton Grose, he threw a complete game, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Matthew Werk, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Bradyn Bartelt was credited for a RBI. Luke Sellner, Shane Sellner and No. 7 all went 1-for-3 and Nolan Grose earned a walk and he scored a run.

BIRD ISLAND BULLFROGS 9 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 7

(Sunday June 9th)

The Bullfrogs from the Cornbelt League defeated their foe the Springers from the Arrowhead West League to claim the championship. The Bullfrogs collected thirteen hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was Brad Gass, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, no walks and he recorded one strikeout. Braeden Tersteeg threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run and two walks. Logan Swann threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. James Woelfel threw one inning, he gave up two hits.

The Bullfrogs were led on offense by T. Kjersten, he went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for five RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Trent Athmann went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Braeden Tersteeg went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jordan Sagedahl went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Aiden Elfering went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Logan Swann went 1-for-2 with a walk and and James Woelfel went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Zeke Walton went 1-for-3, Nic Taylor was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Shawn Dollarschell earned a walk.

The Springers starting pitcher was Eli Emerson, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jack Arnold threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by Nick Penick, he went 4-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brian Hansen went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brady Klehr went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Joe Dempsey went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Drew Bulson went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Tate Wallet went 1-for-4 with a double, Zach Femrite went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Brad Olson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

NLS TWINS 9 WILLMAR RAILS 6

(Saturday July 8th)

The Twins from the County Line league defeated the Rails from the Corn Belt league, backed by eight hits. The Twins starting pitching was Dylan Arndorfer, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Josh Soine threw five innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Josh Soine went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Derek Dolezal went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cayden Hansen went 4-for-6 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Brayden Skindelien went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Adam Schrader went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carson McCain was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jett Salonek had a sacrifice fly and he earned a walk and Jake Rambow earned two walks and he scored a run, Scott Rambow earned a walk and Dylan Staska was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Rails starting pitcher was Sam Etterman, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and two walks. Riley Lessman threw three innings, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Zach Reirson threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jack Baumgart threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rails offense was led by Jack Baumgart, went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Sam Etterman went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Riley Lessman went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Christian Lessman was credited for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Zach Reirson earned a pair of walks, he was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Adam Herman went 1-for-5, Caleb Owens earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Ashton Gregory was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 4 REGAL EAGLES 0

(Saturday July 8th)

The Lumberjacks from the Victory League defeated the Eagles from the County Line League, backed by six hits, including a pair of home runs and two doubles. The Lumberjacks play vey good defense. The game was scoreless till the seventh inning, when the Lumberjacks put up a pair of runs and they added two more in the eighth inning. Their starting pitcher was Alex Foss, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Hunter Hammers threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Noah Winkelman, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double and Charles Hackett went 2-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Josiah Peterson went 1-for-5 with a double, Mitch Keeler earned two walks, Mitch Loegering earned a walk and he scored a run and Wyatt Ziwicki scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Chi Schneider, he threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Brandon Carlson threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Luke Knutson, he went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Tanner Heinsus earned a walk. Nathan Meyer went 1-for-4, Bennett Schultz went 1-for-3 and Nathan Beier went 1-for-1.

RICHMOND ROYALS PEARL LAKE LAKERS

(Friday July 7th)

No results reported by either team!