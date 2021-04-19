Top Recruit Chet Holmgren Heads to Gonzaga, Suggs to NBA

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Chet Holmgren is heading to Gonzaga.

The nation's No. 1 overall recruit announced Monday he will play what will likely be his only college season with the Bulldogs.

Also Monday, star guard Jalen Suggs announced he was leaving Gonzaga after one season for the NBA.

Holmgren had also been considering Ohio State, Michigan, North Carolina, Minnesota, Memphis and Georgetown.

Holmgren has the skills of a guard in a 7-foot-1 frame and he has been projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

As a senior at Minnehaha Academy in Minnesota, Holmgren averaged 20.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.7 blocks, shooting 80% from the field.

