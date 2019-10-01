Tools and Trucks Stolen from St. Cloud Business

ST. CLOUD -- Tools and two pickup trucks were stolen during an overnight burglary of a St. Cloud business.

St. Cloud Police officers responded to a burglary alarm at a business in the 300 block of Franklin Ave. NE. Tuesday morning just before 2:30 a.m.

Police say there were signs of forced entry into the business, and tools along with two pickup trucks were stolen.

The trucks are a white 2013 Ford of unknown model, and a white 2013 Chevy Colorado.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department.