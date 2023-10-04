Tom Emmer’s Name Mentioned for Possible Next Speaker of the House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) -- None of the four Minnesota Republicans in the U.S. House voted to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy Tuesday.

Florida Representative Matt Gaetz and seven other conservatives led the historic vote to strip Speaker McCarthy of his leadership position.

Now, there is speculation that Minnesota's Sixth District Congressman Tom Emmer, who represents the St. Cloud area and the western Twin Cities suburbs could be the next speaker.

Fluence Media Political Analyst Blois Olson says Emmer's name is being floated around.

In that battle within the Republican party, Tom Emmer is at the center of it. He's the third-ranking member he's the Majority Whip. Late last week his name emerged as a possible replacement for Kevin McCarthy. Obviously, the Speaker of the House is a prominent Role it's a powerful role.

Seventh District Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach of Paynesville says,

"In the last nine months, Speaker McCarthy stood up to Democrats and forced President Biden to agree to the largest federal spending cuts in a decade. He ended the Omnibus Bill process, and now Congress is working on 12 separate appropriations bills, as it should. And, he opened an impeachment inquiry against President Biden. I am truly disappointed that all of that work is going to be halted until another Speaker is elected."

McCarthy told lawmakers Tuesday evening he would not run again for speaker. There is no obvious successor to lead the House Republican majority.

