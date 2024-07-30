Todd Schlag, 51, Little Falls

July 29, 1972 - July 28, 2024

Todd Schlag, 51-year-old resident of Little Falls, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 28. A Celebration of Todd's Life will be held at a later date.

Todd Orvan Schlag was born on July 29, 1972 in Canton, South Dakota to Deborah Borchardt and Roger Holt. He grew up in Little Falls with his four siblings, Troy, Chris, Julie and Danny. He attended Little Falls Community High School graduating with the class of 1991. After high school, Todd enlisted in the Army National Guard and proudly served his Country. Todd was ranked as a Water Purification Specialist E4. He was part of Operation Timberwolf a Humanitarian Mission in Guatemala. Todd returned to Little Falls after his general discharge from the military. He worked for Grede Foundry in St. Cloud for several years. He also worked for Fingerhut, Larson's Boats and Long Prairie Packing. He was united in marriage to Maxine Chatkna and they welcomed their son Kyle into their lives. The couple later divorced. Todd’s youngest son John was born 2 years later. Todd then met his current wife, Lisa McDougal and the couple was married in 2020. Todd enjoyed going to outdoor concerts, camping, classic cars, spending time with family and friends, listening to music, especially AC/DC, Metallica and Nirvanna. Todd would do anything for anybody and not expect anything in return.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lisa Schlag of Little Falls; sons, Kyle (Cheyene) Schlag of Sartell, John Theis of St. Cloud; mother and stepfather Deborah and Gary Johnson of Little Falls; siblings, Troy (Romiah) Schlag of Rosenberg, TX, Chris (Stacy) Schlag of Denver, CO, Julie (Jeff) Hines of Little Falls, Danny Schlag of Little Falls; stepsisters and stepbrothers, Brenda (George) Hernandez of Donna, TX, Brian (Shanna) Johnson of Little Falls, Randy (Gwen) Johnson of Kimball, MN and Robin (Tim) Wabbe of Watertown, MN and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Holt; grandparents, Delphine Hermanson, Marcus Borchardt and aunt, Shirley Oliver.