Todd County Horse Tests Positive for West Nile Virus

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Board of Animal Health is reporting the first confirmed case of West Nile Virus in a horse so far this year.

The horse, a two-year-old Belgian colt in Todd County, was unable to rise on the morning of August 30th and died that afternoon. The horse was not vaccinated against the West Nile Virus.

The owner told authorities that three horses on a neighboring farm all died with similar symptoms a few days before the colt showed signs of the illness. The neighboring horses were not confirmed to have the virus.

The Board of Animal Health says it highlights the importance of vaccinating your animals. The board also received a report that an alpaca in Scott County tested positive for the virus at the end of August.

The Minnesota Department of Health has reported multiple human cases this year already. There is no vaccine for people against the West Nile Virus.

Misconceptions Set Straight About Millenials

NFL Players With Famous Current And Former Wives And Girlfriends