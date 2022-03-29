Bird Flu Found in Stearns County Commercial Turkey Farm

UNDATED -- Stearns County has its first case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial flock of turkeys.

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says the bird flu at the farm was discovered Sunday and affects 24,000 birds. It is the fifth outbreak in Minnesota.

Other cases of the bird flu have been discovered in Meeker, Mower, Lac Qui Parle, and Kandiyohi Counties. Four of the five outbreaks are in commercial turkey operations including 289,000 birds on a Meeker County farm.

In all, more than 376,000 birds will be euthanized and will not enter the food system.

The Board of Animal Health says the virus has not caused any illness in humans.

More information and resources can be found on the Minnesota Board of Animal Health website.

