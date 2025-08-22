SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- Three people were taken to the hospital when two pickups collided in Todd County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Thursday at about 1:30 p.m. One pickup was going south on County Road 11, while another pickup was going west on Highway 27, when they collided at the intersection.

The driver of one of the pickups, 72-year-old Theresa Myre of Waconia, and her passenger, 77-year-old Richard Myre of Waconia, were both taken to Long Prairie Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other pickup, 46-year-old Tracy Langendoerfer of Long Prairie, was also taken to Long Prairie Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Todd County Sheriff's Office, Osakis Police Department, Fire and Rescue, Long Prairie Ambulance, Sauk Centre Ambulance, Life Link.