Todd Allen Banick, 58, Pierz

March 6, 1963 - August 17, 2021

Todd Allen Banick, 58, of Pierz, MN, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at his home.

Todd, the son of Jerald and Bernice (Wacker) Banick, was born in Shakopee, MN on March 6, 1963. He graduated from Pierz Healy High School in 1981. Todd was united in marriage to Janet Loidolt on June 22, 1984. Together, they have five children: Gina, Heidi, Kayla, Nathan, and Cassie.

Todd worked for Midwest Machinery in Little Falls as a Service Technician for John Deere. He loved hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and being outdoors. He loved spending time with friends and family, especially his children and grandchildren. He was also a member of the Harding Sportsman's Club.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Gina (Cody) Carlson of Elkhorn, NE, Heidi (Luke) Norenberg of Richland, WA, Kayla Banick of Forest Lake, MN, Nathan Banick of Las Vegas, NV, and Cassie Banick of The Woodlands, TX; nine grandchildren, Jacob, Elijah, Matthew, and Asher Carlson, Jack, Ella, and Chloe Norenberg, Preston and Lucy St. Sauver; his mother, Bernice Banick of Pierz, MN; two brothers, Brad Banick of Thief River Falls, MN, and Terry Banick of Pierz, MN.

Todd was preceded in death by his father, Jerald Banick; grandparents Matthew and Marie Wacker, and Stanley and Lorraine Banick.

Per Todd's wishes, there will be no funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for immediate family.