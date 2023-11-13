Toby Lee Meyer, Newborn, Becker

November 8, 2023 - November 8, 2023

Our precious angel, Toby Lee Meyer, passed away in our loving arms on November 8th, 2023 at North Memorial Hospital in Maple Grove. Toby was with us just long enough to hear our voices, receive our love and become baptized. Pastor Courtney Young will be officiating services at Faith Lutheran Church in Becker. A visitation will be held on Thursday November 16th, from 6-8pm. The memorial service will be held Friday November 17th, at 11am with a luncheon to follow. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Left to cherish Toby’s memory are his parents, Logan and Annaleis Meyer; siblings, Brenley (10), Landyn (8), Ava (5), and Clifford (3); maternal grandparents, Tammy and Clifford Yuhala of Becker; paternal grandmother, Robin Johnson and step-grandfather, Jason Wills of Gibbon; paternal step-grandmother, Mary Meyer of Le Sueur; paternal great grandparents, Leroy and Lois Meyer of Arlington; and aunts and uncles, Devin Yuhala, Armas Yuhala, Ashley (Tyler) Brahee, Kelsey Johnson and Alexyss Wills. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Toby Meyer.

Those we have held in our arms for a little while, we hold in our hearts forever.