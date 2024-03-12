Tina A. Coleman, 74, Clear Lake

December 6, 1949 - March 12, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11: 00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Tina A. Coleman, age 74, of Clear Lake. Tina passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at the Monticello Hospital. Reverend Erik Lundgren will officiate. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Tuesday. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Tina was born on Dec. 6, 1949 to Augustis and Hestra van den Steene in Eindhoven, The Netherlands. In 1956 the family immigrated to Canada to pursue their desire to eventually immigrate to the United States. After 7 years of hard work their dream came true and the family qualified to enter the United States. While living in California, Tina met and Married Steven A. Hartley in 1969 and went on to have two children, Kim and Josh. Tina, Steve and kids moved to Florida where Steve was an artist for Disney World. Tina was a seamstress and did some sculpting for the Company. The family enjoyed 12 years of Disney fun until the death of Steve in 1983.

In 1984 Tina and children moved to Michigan where she was a substitute and pre-school teacher, worked for Hallmark and went to school to receive her teaching license. She then met and married Richard L. Coleman. Tina and Rick enjoyed 37 years of marriage and had many wonderful times traveling, working in their gift basket business, “Expressions” and later Tina’s stained-glass Co., “Stained Glass by Design”. Upon retirement in 1997, Rick and Tina moved to Clear Lake, Minnesota with the stained-glass business and continued to enjoy life, church and friends.

Tina had many hobbies such as sewing, glass work, quilting, needle work and reading. Rick and Tina also raised hundreds of Monarch Butterflies for some years and found joy in so much beauty. Tina always said she never knew a dull moment.

Tina was predeceased by her parents, Augustis and Hestra van den Steene and husband Steven Allen Hartley.

She is survived by Husband Richard Lee Coleman and children Kimberly Hentkowski (Dan) and Joshua Hartley (Kelly), grandchildren, Chase, Logan, and Gwen.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Tri-County Humane Society. Tina had a great love of animals.