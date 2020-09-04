Timothy “Timm” R. Freeman, 66, Clear Lake

October 11, 1953 - September 2, 2020

Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, outdoors at Grace Lutheran Church in Becker for Timothy “Timm” R. Freeman, age 66, who passed away at his home on Wednesday, peacefully, with his wife, Pastor Dave and friend Chad by his side. Pastor Dave Johnson will officiate and burial will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Wednesday, September 16 at the church.

Timothy “Timm” Freeman was born October 11, 1953 in Dundas to Theron “Red” & Geraldine (Carlson) Freeman. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Timm married Jill-Ann Volkmann in 1987 after meeting her on the 4th of July. He worked as a Production Manager for Del Hayes & Sons. Timm enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, watching reality shows and murder mysteries on television. He was strong, reliable, caring, and always concerned for others. Timm also enjoyed remote controlled helicopters and trucks. Especially the truck that was modified to be a plow or blow leaves in the yard. He truly enjoyed farming, winemaking, rescuing dogs and cats, riding motorcycle, and watching cooking shows and recreating his own version on weekends. He also admired the Eagle and what it represents to our country.

Timm is survived by his wife and soulmate of 33 years, Jill-Ann; children from a previous marriage, Christine Freeman and Kyle Freeman; sister, Heidi Freeman; grandchildren, Braxton and Kohlton; honorary grandson, Dalton Schwintek; father in law, Orv Volkmann; brother in law, John (Tricia) Volkmann; and sister in law, Karen (Ron) Clark. Timm was preceded in death by his parents; seven siblings; and his mother in law, Gert Volkmann.

Memorials are preferred.