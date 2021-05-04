Timothy “Tim” E. Dickinson, 57, Clearwater

June 5, 1963 – April 25, 2021

Timothy E. “Tim” Dickinson, age 57, of Clearwater, passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital after a brief illness.

A memorial gathering to celebrate Tim’s life will be held from 3:30-6:30 PM at 13822 County Road 75 NW, Monticello on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Tim’s death was sudden and unexpected, as a result his loved ones are asking friends and family to respect their privacy as they begin to grieve and prepare for the memorial gathering. Please direct inquiries to the Benson Funeral Home Staff.

Timothy Earle Dickinson was born on June 5, 1963 to Russell and Helen (Erickson) Dickinson in Olivia, MN.

Tim is survived by his mother, Helen Dickinson; children, Benjamin Dickinson, Alondra Dickinson; wife and best friend, Merri Otto; Merri’s children, Nikki Otto, Amber (Joe) Koshiol, and Steph Otto, Keith Nelson; brothers, Scott (Brenda) Dickinson, Eric Dickinson.

Tim was preceded in death by his father, Russell Dickinson.