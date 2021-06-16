Timothy J. Applegate, 41, St. Cloud

June 25, 1979 – June 13, 2021

Timothy James Applegate, age 41, St. Cloud MN, died Sunday, June 13, 2021 at his home in St. Cloud.

Funeral services will be Monday, June 21, 2021 at 4:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Timothy was born June 25, 1979 in St. Cloud, MN to Kevin P. Kennedy and Kathleen “Casey” H. Applegate. He graduated from Rocori High School in 1997 and received a degree in auto mechanics from Northwest Technical College in Bemidji in 1999. Timothy was employed as a mechanic at numerous garages in the St. Cloud area. He then worked in auto part sales, stocking and delivery. In 2019 Timothy went to work for the Dubow Inc. of St. Cloud and then in March 2020 was hired as an assistant manager for Speedway. He enjoyed music, playing guitar, and working on cars, especially older cars.

Survivors include his children, Phoenix Applegate, Gabrielle Applegate and Mackenzie Applegate; stepdaughter, Lexi Worth; parents, Kevin and Kathleen “Casey” Kennedy of St. Cloud, MN; fiancé, Jenny Bowen of St. Cloud, MN; brother, Charles Kennedy of St. Cloud, MN; sister, Kiri (Josh) Surma of Big Lake, MN; grandmother, Laverle Lundahl of Golden Valley, MN; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James and Wilhelmina “Billie” Applegate, paternal grandfather, Gerald Kennedy, step grandfather, Roger Lundahl, and uncle, Mike Applegate.