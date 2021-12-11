Timothy George Powers, Sr., 57, Hawick

April 6, 1964 - December 7, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville for Timothy George Powers, Sr. age 57, of Hawick. Pastor Barbara Jones of Hawick United Methodist Church will preside. Visitation will be after 12 Noon on Thursday and a time of fellowship will follow service all at the funeral home. Masks will be encouraged.

Timothy was born in Washburn, WI on April 6th, 1964 to George and Carole (Faulkner) Powers. He worked on the family dairy farm until he graduated from Washburn High School in 1982. Then he began doing odd jobs in the WI area. In 1988, he started working for Stipes Show out of White Bear Lake, MN. Stipes had a show for the Meeker County Fair that August where he met Paula (Leuze) Powers and her daughter. He then got a job working for Green Giant so they moved to Litchfield to begin a family. From there, their little family moved to Grove City where Tim worked for Alan Thorpe as a dairy farm hand. Four years after Tim and Paula found each other, they got married in Willmar on August 15, 1992. In the end they moved to Hawick where he worked for K Korner Farms for about the last 26 years. This is where he passed away suddenly on December 7, 2021 in his loving wife’s arms.

Tim had a heart of gold and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those that needed it. He enjoyed deer hunting every winter with his boys. In Tim’s spare time he enjoyed tinkering on his many toys (snowmobiles, 4-wheelers) or anything with a small engine. He was a Chevy loving, John Deer driving, Winsor drinking country man. He was a simple man and lived his life the same way. He worked every day of his life to provide the best he could. He enjoyed being a Papa with each new grandchild that came his way. He was especially excited about being a great Papa. He was also big into watching movies with the family, his favorites being Smokey and the Bandit, and The Man from Snowy River.

Timothy is survived by wife Paula Powers of Hawick, children Timothy Powers, Jr. of Rush City, Misty Powers of Belgrade, Ranea (Doug) Dressen of Alexandria, Steven Powers of Willmar, Michael Powers of Hawick, and Jackie (Lawrence) Chadderton of Hawick, his mother Carole Powers of Washburn, WI, brother Randy (Amber) Powers of Hawick, sister Tammy (Walter) Maki of Washburn, WI and other family members.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, father George Powers, granddaughter Rachelynn Nolden, brother-in-laws Walter Maki, Jr., Sherman Leuze, and Michael Aitchison along with other family members.