Timothy G. Scherber, 63, Clear Lake

November 29, 1959 - September 22, 2023

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Timothy G. Scherber, 63, of Clear Lake who passed away at home, with family by his side on Friday, September 22, 2023.

Tim was born on November 29, 1959 to Jerry and Mary (Berning) Scherber. He married Pam Kolbinger on July 16, 1983 in St. Michael.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Pam; children, Megan (James) Schmidt of Becker, Mallory (Travis) Thompson of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Dakota, Jordyn, Madilyn and Cooper; parents, Jerry and Mary Scherber; siblings, Mike (Julie) of Champlin, Kathy (Joe) Thibault of Duluth, Pat (Mary) of Arizona; and sisters-in-law, Judy (Donny) Haus of Clear Lake, Kay (Alan) Nelson of Becker, Fran (Lonny) Seeley of Becker.