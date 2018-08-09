Timberwolves Announce Preseason Schedule

The Minnesota Timberwolves annouced their 2018 preseason schedule on Wednesday night. The Wolves will open the preseason on September 29th at Golden State.

The Timberwolves currently only have one preseason game planned for Target Center, a matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 7th. Minnesota does have one other home game planned, but the location of the game has yet to be determined.

Timberwolves basketball can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports and on AM 1240 WJON. The preseason broadcast schedule has not yet been determined.

Sept. 29

Golden State Warriors

Oracle Arena

7:30 p.m.

Oct. 3

Los Angeles Clippers

Staples Center

9:30 p.m.

Oct. 5

Oklahoma City Thunder

Target Center

7:00 p.m.

Oct. 7

Milwaukee Bucks

TBA

TBD



Oct. 12

Milwaukee Bucks

Fiserv Forum

7:30 p.m.