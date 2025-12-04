SARTELL (WJON News) -- The list of St. Cloud area lawmakers calling it a career continues to grow. State Representative Tim O'Driscoll of Sartell has announced he will not be seeking re-election to the Minnesota House in 2026.

He is in his eighth term in the House and is currently the co-chair of the Minnesota House Commerce Committee. O'Driscoll was first elected to the House District 13B in 2010, and before that, he was the Mayor and a Council Member in Sartell.

He has served in elected office for more than 25 years.

The announcement means we'll have races for open seats in nearly every House and Senate District in the St. Cloud area in 2026. House District 13A will be open with Representative Lisa Demuth running for Minnesota Governor. Senate District 13 will be open with Senator Jeff Howe announcing he is retiring. House District 14A will be open with Representative Bernie Perryman running for Senate. House District 14B will be open with Representative Dan Wolgamott running for Minnesota Auditor. The Senate District 14 race will feature incumbent Aric Putnam being challenged by Bernie Perryman.