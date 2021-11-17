Tim McGraw to Headline Winstock Country Music Festival
WINSTED -- Organizers of Winstock Country Music Festival have announced that Tim McGraw will be the headliner at next year's event.
McGraw will close out the festival on Saturday night June 18th.
The headliner for Friday night June 17th is Jake Owen.
Other performers scheduled for the two-day festival include:
Neal McCoy
Gary Allen
Little Texas
Jimmie Allen
Brothers Osborne
Earlier this year the annual event was delayed from June until August. The headliners were Sam Hunt on Friday night and Luke Combs on Saturday night.
