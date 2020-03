SPECIAL MESSAGE FROM TIM LAMMERS

Hey, Kelly: I hope all is well for you and your family in these uncertain times! For the time being, until theaters open again, I will be reviewing only new streaming video/Blu-ray and DVD releases. This week, I'll have "Jumanji: The Next Level" and "21 Bridges."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Tim Lammers joins me each Friday morning at 10:15 AM. Join us today!

LISTEN TO "IT MATTERS WITH KELLY CORDES WEEKDAYS

10 AM TO NOON

AM1240 & 95.3 FM WJON WJON.COM