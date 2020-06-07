Thunderstorm Warnings Issued Early Sunday Morning

ST. CLOUD -- A line of thunderstorms moved across central Minnesota during the overnight.

The National Weather Service issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for parts of Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Morrison and Mille Lacs counties between 1:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m.

Hail the size of a half-dollar was the main weather threat.

The line of storms moved northeast at about 25 miles an hour and moved out of the area after 3:00 a.m.

Here in St. Cloud we only picked up about a tenth of an inch of rain with the system. That's in addition the to three-tenths of an inch of rain we had on Saturday evening.