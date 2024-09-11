Three Vehicle Crash Sends Sartell Woman to the Hospital

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A Sartell woman went to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on Highway 15 in Sauk Rapids just before 6:30 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicles were all traveling south on Highway 15 when they collided near 18th Street North.

Troopers say the driver of an SUV, 78-year-old Carol Wroblewski was taken to St. Cloud Hospital. Her passenger, 79-year-old John Wroblewski was not hurt.

The two other drivers, 41-year-old Ellen Parr of Sauk Rapids and 29-year-old Kaitlynn Capes of Sauk Rapids were also not hurt.

