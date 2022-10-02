Three People Killed When Plane Crashes Into House in Northern MN

HERMANTOWN (WJON News) -- Three people were killed when the airplane they were riding in crashed into a house late Saturday night.

The Hermantown police department says All three individuals in the Cessna 172 died in the airplane crash. Two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul – all in their early 30s – have been confirmed deceased as a result of the accident. Identification of the individuals will be released after notification of their families.

Just before midnight, the Hermantown Police Department was notified by the control tower at Duluth International Airport a small airplane had left radar and was believed to be crashed. The control tower advised the last location on radar was 1 to 1.5 miles south of the airport.

The airplane hit the second floor of a home before coming to rest in the backyard of the property. The two occupants of the home were not injured.

