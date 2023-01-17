Three People Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash Near Maple Lake
MAPLE LAKE (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 8:45 p.m. Monday on Highway 55 near Maple Lake. A van was going east when it lost control, spun around, and collided with a vehicle that was going west.
The van driver, 34-year-old Kristina Forsberg, had non-life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, 10-year-old Kayden Kafka of Maple Lake, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle, 64-year-old Brian Williams of Annandale, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
