Three People Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash In Wright County

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- Three people in the same vehicle were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 3:00 p.m.Tuesday on Highway 55 in Buffalo.

A vehicle driven by 61-year-old Kim Granau of Rockford was going east while another vehicle driven by 56-year-old David Waterhouse of Buffalo was west.

Waterhouse and his two passengers, 22-year-old Andrea Waterhouse of Buffalo and 55-year-old Kathryn Waterhouse, were all taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Granau was not hurt.

