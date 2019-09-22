Three People Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Benton County

FOLEY -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Benton County south of Foley. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 95.

An SUV driven by 38-year-old Christopher Morse of Sartell was going east on Highway 95. Another vehicle driven by 20-year-old Chelsey Nordstrom of Princeton was going south on 165th Avenue. Troopers say Nordstrom stopped at the stop sign but then pulled out in front of the SUV causing it to roll.

Morse and a passenger, 38-year-old Julie Morse of Sartell, were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 10-year-old passenger was not hurt.

Nordstrom was taken to Princeton hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 17-year-old passenger was not hurt.