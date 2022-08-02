Three People Hurt in ATV Crash Near Motley

MOTLEY -- Three people were hurt in an ATV crash near Motley.

The Cass County Sheriff says early Saturday morning just after 12:30 a.m. they got a report of an ATV crash with injuries in the rural Motley area.

Deputies and responders arrived on the scene and learned that a 2021 Polaris GENERAL had left the roadway, rolling several times into the ditch and striking trees.

The driver of the ATV, a 20-year-old man from Motley, was treated on scene and transported to the Staples Hospital and later transported by helicopter to a Twin Cities hospital for serious injuries.

A 20-year-old woman passenger from Elk River was treated on the scene and transported via helicopter to St. Cloud hospital for serious injuries.

A 19-year-old male passenger from Motley was also treated on the scene and transported to Staples Hospital for injuries.

The initial investigation indicates that alcohol and speed are contributing factors to the crash and the investigation is ongoing with formal charges pending.