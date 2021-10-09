Three Men Sentence for Violent Robbery of Jewelry Store

ST. PAUL – Three Minneapolis men have been sentenced to prison for violently robbing a south Minneapolis jewelry store.

According to court documents, on May 16, 2019, 30-year-old Demilo Martin, 32-year-old Dierre Martin, and 29-year-old Corey Chester, robbed the Joyeria Ecuador jewelry store on Lake Street in Minneapolis.

Dierre Martin smashed the jewelry cases and stole jewelry while Chester and Demilo Martin restrained and assaulted the store owner.

The defendants stole between $50,000 and $60,000 worth of jewelry.