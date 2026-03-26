UNDATED (WJON News) -- The population in Minnesota grew slightly last year. According to new data released Thursday by the United States Census Bureau, Minnesota added 33,000 residents from July 1st, 2024, through July 1st, 2025.

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In the tri-county area, Benton County lost 25 residents with a new population total of 41,744. Stearns County added 997 people, for a new total of 164,110. Sherburne County added 1,038 people and now has a total population of 104,194.

Hennepin County remains by far the state's most populated county with 1,284,784 people living there. Traverse County has the fewest residents with 3,130.

Population growth slowed in a majority of the nation’s 3,143 counties and the District of Columbia between July 1, 2024, and July 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, 310 of the 387 U.S. metropolitan statistical areas (metro areas) had slower growth between 2024 and 2025 than during the prior year. These shifts were largely due to lower levels of net international migration, which declined nationwide.