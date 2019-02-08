Three Hurt in Rear-End Crash on Highway 10 in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a rear-end crash on Highway 10 in St. Cloud Friday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was eastbound on Highway 10 waiting to turn onto 15th Avenue Southeast at 11:40 a.m. when another vehicle lost control on snow and ice-covered roads and rear-ended the truck.

The SUV driver, 30-year-old Dahir Kahin of St. Cloud and passengers 27-year-old Abdidayib Kahin of Morgan, Colorado and 35-year-old Musamil Yusuf of Logan, Utah were all taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the striking car, 65-year-old Dale Hedquist of Deer River was not hurt.