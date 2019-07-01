Three Hurt in Collision on Interstate 94

OSAKIS -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision near Osakis. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 3:30 p.m. Monday on westbound Interstate 94.

A vehicle was heading west when it was rear-ended by a pickup. All three occupants of the first vehicle were taken to the hospital. The driver 26-year-old Alicia Hens of Sauk Centre and her two passengers 65-year-old Robert Hens of Melrose and 27-year-old Thomas Hens of Sauk Centre were all taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The pick-up driver, 50-year-old Denise Waldvogel of Osakis, was not hurt.

State Troopers say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.