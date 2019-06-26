Three From Rice Hurt in Crash on Highway 10

RICE -- Three people were hurt in a crash near Rice Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. on Highway 10 at 105th Street in Watab Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going west on 105th Street, and a motorcycle was going west on Highway 10. The car turned to go east on Highway 10 and collided with the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 38-year-old Benjamin Nelson of Rice, and the driver and passenger in the car, 72-year-old Karen Vanslyke of Rice and 72-year-old Julie Costa of Rice, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.