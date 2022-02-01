Three Central Minnesotans Honored for Their Sports Contributions

ST. PAUL -- Three central Minnesotans are being honored for their work in sports at an event in St. Paul on Wednesday.

Robin Balder-Lanoue, Margy Retica Hughes, and Larry Sundby are among the 15 honorees being recognized at the 2022 National Girls and Women in Sports Day Minnesota event.

Balder-Lanoue currently serves as the cross country and track and field coach at the College of St. Benedict, ran for the team as a student as well and will be receiving a Breaking Barriers award. Hughes previously served as the physical education department chair at St. Ben’s and will receive the Marie Berg award.

Sundby served as the St. Cloud Technical High School girl’s tennis coach from 1985 until 1992 and the St. Cloud State University women’s tennis coach from 1988 until 2005 after completing his own education at both schools. He will be receiving the Special Merit award.

The event kicks off at noon at the Minnesota History Center and a live stream will be available online

