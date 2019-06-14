Three Arrested in Stearns County Drug Bust

(Sarah Mueller, WJON)

LE SAUK TOWNSHIP -- Three people were arrested after a drug bust in Stearns County Thursday.

Investigators say they received information drugs were being sold from a home in the 32000 block of River Oaks Lane in Le Sauk Township.

Authorities used a search warrant and found 21-year-old Sidney Davis of Waite Park, 33-year-old Aaron Taylor of Englewood, Ohio and 55-year-old Frederick Liddell of Menomonie, Wisconsin inside.

All three were arrested and taken to the Stearns County Jail.

Davis and Taylor face charges of 2nd degree sale of a controlled substance, and Liddell faces charges of 5th degree possession of controlled substance.

Filed Under: drug bust, Stearns County
Categories: St. Cloud News
